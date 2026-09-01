بالفيديو... جزيرة غامضة ظهرت ومن ثم اختفت بشكلٍ مفاجىء

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨WATCH: A mysterious island the size of two NFL fields appeared out of nowhere on British Columbia’s largest reservoir and then vanished without a trace.
Satellite images confirmed the sudden emergence of the massive landmass on Williston Lake, towering 70 metres high—taller… https://t.co/5SeDIQQLjN pic.twitter.com/5sfUA4lt2n
— Qeeb (@Qeeb_1) August 31, 2026
🚨WATCH: A mysterious island the size of two NFL fields appeared out of nowhere on British Columbia’s largest reservoir and then vanished without a trace.
Satellite images confirmed the sudden emergence of the massive landmass on Williston Lake, towering 70 metres high—taller… https://t.co/5SeDIQQLjN pic.twitter.com/5sfUA4lt2n