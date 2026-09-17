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عربي-دولي

سنتكوم تعيد توجيه 104 سفن لضمان الالتزام بحصار إيران

Lebanon 24
17-09-2026 | 11:45
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سنتكوم تعيد توجيه 104 سفن لضمان الالتزام بحصار إيران
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قالت القيادة المركزية الأميركية CENTCOM، إن قواتها أعادت توجيه 104 سفن تجارية في إطار ما وصفته بفرض "الامتثال الصارم" للحصار الأميركي المفروض على إيران.

ونشرت القيادة المركزية، عبر منصة "إكس"، صورة تظهر مقاتلة من طراز F/A-18F Super Hornet أقلعت من على متن حاملة الطائرات الأميركية USS George H.W. Bush، خلال إبحارها في المياه الإقليمية لمواصلة دعم تنفيذ الحصار الأميركي على إيران.

 
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