سنتكوم تعيد توجيه 104 سفن لضمان الالتزام بحصار إيران

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
قالت القيادة المركزية الأميركية CENTCOM، إن قواتها أعادت توجيه 104 سفن تجارية في إطار ما وصفته بفرض "الامتثال الصارم" للحصار الأميركي المفروض على إيران.
ونشرت القيادة المركزية، عبر منصة "إكس"، صورة تظهر مقاتلة من طراز F/A-18F Super Hornet أقلعت من على متن حاملة الطائرات الأميركية USS George H.W. Bush، خلال إبحارها في المياه الإقليمية لمواصلة دعم تنفيذ الحصار الأميركي على إيران.
An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship sails in regional waters and continues to support enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 17, CENTCOM forces have redirected 104 commercial vessels to ensure… pic.twitter.com/XrItyqIYNu
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 17, 2026
An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship sails in regional waters and continues to support enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 17, CENTCOM forces have redirected 104 commercial vessels to ensure… pic.twitter.com/XrItyqIYNu