عملية اغتيال على "الهواء".. اغتيال مرشحة في بيرو (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨 🇵🇪 PERU: JOURNALIST & ELECTION CANDIDATE ASSASSINATED
Susy Aponte Polo, 44, was shot dead at a campaign event in Caraz, Áncash
Five others wounded
She had previously reported death threats & investigated alleged corruption.#Peru #Áncash #神戸新聞杯 #ロブチェン pic.twitter.com/hPvWyz43Ym
— GlobeUpdate (@Globupdate) September 21, 2026
🚨 🇵🇪 PERU: JOURNALIST & ELECTION CANDIDATE ASSASSINATED
Susy Aponte Polo, 44, was shot dead at a campaign event in Caraz, Áncash
Five others wounded
She had previously reported death threats & investigated alleged corruption.#Peru #Áncash #神戸新聞杯 #ロブチェン pic.twitter.com/hPvWyz43Ym