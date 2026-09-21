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عملية اغتيال على "الهواء".. اغتيال مرشحة في بيرو (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-09-2026 | 07:50
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عملية اغتيال على الهواء.. اغتيال مرشحة في بيرو (فيديو)
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قُتلت الصحفية والمرشحة لمنصب حاكم إقليم أنكاش في بيرو، سوسي إيزابيل أبونتي بولو، بالرصاص أثناء قيامها بحملة انتخابية في سوق بمدينة كاراز، قبل نحو أسبوعين من الانتخابات الإقليمية والبلدية المقررة في 4 تشرين الأول 2026.

وكانت أبونتي بولو، البالغة 43 عاماً والمعروفة بلقب "لا تشينا بولو"، مرشحة عن حركة "سوسيوس بور أنكاش" الإقليمية، كما عملت صحفية ومقدمة برامج في إقليم أنكاش، شمالي العاصمة ليما.

وبحسب صحيفة "لا ريبوبليكا"، كانت أبونتي بولو توزع مواد دعائية لحملتها داخل سوق كاراز في شارع رامون كاستيا، عندما اقترب منها مسلحون وأطلقوا النار عليها.

ونُقلت على الفور إلى مستشفى سان خوان دي ديوس في كاراز، إلا أن الأطباء أعلنوا وفاتها متأثرة بإصابتها. وأفادت تقارير صحفية بأن إحدى الرصاصات أصابتها في الرأس.

ووصفت مصادر شرطية وإعلامية الهجوم بأنه عملية اغتيال مأجورة، أو ما يُعرف في بيرو باسم "سيكارياتاتو"، فيما تأتي الجريمة قبل أيام من الاستحقاق الانتخابي في البلاد.
 
 
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