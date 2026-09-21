عملية اغتيال على "الهواء".. اغتيال مرشحة في بيرو (فيديو)

🚨 🇵🇪 PERU: JOURNALIST & ELECTION CANDIDATE ASSASSINATED



Susy Aponte Polo, 44, was shot dead at a campaign event in Caraz, Áncash



Five others wounded



She had previously reported death threats & investigated alleged corruption.#Peru #Áncash #神戸新聞杯 #ロブチェン pic.twitter.com/hPvWyz43Ym