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في بريطانيا... "باتمان" طارد لصًا واستعاد حقيبة مسروقة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-09-2026 | 09:52
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في بريطانيا... باتمان طارد لصًا واستعاد حقيبة مسروقة (فيديو)
في بريطانيا... باتمان طارد لصًا واستعاد حقيبة مسروقة (فيديو) photos 0
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طارد شاب يُدعى سوني ماسون، يبلغ من العمر 25 عامًا، ويرتدي زي "باتمان"ن لصًا في شوارع مدينة نورويتش البريطانية، قبل أن يتمكن من استعادة حقيبة يدّ مسروقة وإعادتها إلى صاحبتها.

وكان سوني قد سافر من لندن إلى نورويتش لحضور حفلة تنكرية بمناسبة عيد ميلاد أحد أصدقائه، مرتديًا زي "باتمان" الذي صنعه بنفسه.

وخلال الحفل، انضم رجل غريب إلى مجموعة كانت تنتظر خارج حانة، قبل أن يتهم امرأتين بسرقة علبة سجائر منه وينتزع حقيبة إحداهما ويلوذ بالفرار.

وسارع ماسون إلى ملاحقته، بمشاركة أشخاص آخرين كانوا يرتدون أزياء تنكرية لشخصيات خارقة، وتمكن أفراد المجموعة من تحديد مكان الحقيبة بعدما ألقى بها المشتبه فيه فوق جدار بالقرب من كاتدرائية نورويتش.
 
وبعد إبلاغ الشرطة والحصول على إذن منها، تسلق ماسون الجدار بمساعدة أحد أصدقائه واستعاد الحقيبة، قبل أن يسلمها إلى صاحبتها وسط تصفيق المارة. (ارم نيوز)
 
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