في بريطانيا... "باتمان" طارد لصًا واستعاد حقيبة مسروقة (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A partygoer dressed as Batman chased down a thief and retrieved a stolen handbag on Saturday night.
Sonni Mason, 25, a café worker from london, was out for a friend’s fancy dress birthday party when he witnessed a man grab a woman’s bag from the queue outside a bar in Queen… pic.twitter.com/YSGMJz6LZ0
— The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 24, 2026
A partygoer dressed as Batman chased down a thief and retrieved a stolen handbag on Saturday night.
Sonni Mason, 25, a café worker from london, was out for a friend’s fancy dress birthday party when he witnessed a man grab a woman’s bag from the queue outside a bar in Queen… pic.twitter.com/YSGMJz6LZ0