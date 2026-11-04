بالفيديو... الملك تشارلز يجمع القمامة خلال زيارته إلى منطقة الكاريبي

Is something MEDICALLY wrong with Camilla...has she been drinking? There is no end to her BIZARRE behaviours. First, she shakes this woman’s hand and doesn’t even bother to look in her direction. APPALLING. Then, she discards her SHOES? Where does she think she is? Everyone there is capable of walking on sand. Her heel is barely 1” off the ground. Could she not have worn flats? She starts to STARE OFF into space. Then doesn’t know what to do with her silly umbrella. She’s supposed to be representing Britain and she’s behaving like she’s on holiday.