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بالفيديو... الملك تشارلز يجمع القمامة خلال زيارته إلى منطقة الكاريبي

Lebanon 24
04-11-2026 | 07:28
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بالفيديو... الملك تشارلز يجمع القمامة خلال زيارته إلى منطقة الكاريبي
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أطلّت الملكة كاميلا حافية القدمين على شاطئ فورت جيمس في أنتيغوا، خلال زيارة رافقها فيها الملك تشارلز.
 
وخلعت كاميلا حذاءها للسير على الرمال، قائلة إنها لم تستطع مقاومة الاستمتاع بالمشي حافية على الشاطئ، وشاركت مع الملك تشارلز مجموعة من الشباب والمتطوعين في حملة لجمع النفايات.

وتأتي الزيارة ضمن جولة تشارلز وكاميلا في منطقة الكاريبي، بالتزامن مع استضافة أنتيغوا وباربودا قمة رؤساء حكومات دول الكومنولث. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
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