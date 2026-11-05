فيديو لنائبة أميركيّة... رقصت إحتفالاً بفوزها للمرّة الخامسة

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
WATCH: Rep. ilhan omar celebrates after winning re-election to a fifth term in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.
Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress, comfortably held her Minneapolis-area seat. https://t.co/cuuZqPeguz— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026
WATCH: Rep. ilhan omar celebrates after winning re-election to a fifth term in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.
Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress, comfortably held her Minneapolis-area seat. https://t.co/cuuZqPeguz