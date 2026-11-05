تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24

إعداد لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24

إعداد لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو لنائبة أميركيّة... رقصت إحتفالاً بفوزها للمرّة الخامسة

Lebanon 24
05-11-2026 | 10:17
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
A-
A+
فيديو لنائبة أميركيّة... رقصت إحتفالاً بفوزها للمرّة الخامسة
فيديو لنائبة أميركيّة... رقصت إحتفالاً بفوزها للمرّة الخامسة photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
انتشر فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعيّ، للنائبة الأميركية من أصول صوماليّ إلهان عمر وهي ترقص على أنغام موسيقى صومالية، إحتفالا بإعادة انتخابها لولاية خامسة في الدائرة الانتخابية الخامسة في  مينيسوتا.
 
ووصفت عمر فوزها في بيان بأنه فوز ساحق، وقالت: "شكرا لك يا مينيسوتا. شكرا لأنك أظهرت للعالم مرة أخرى من نحن وماذا نمثل. نرتقي فوق الخوف والانقسام. نرفض الكراهية والتعصب. نحمي بعضنا بعضا". (روسيا اليوم)
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
"لبنان 24": للمرة الخامسة قصف مدفعي عنيف بين حداثا وحاريص
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 21:19:20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تالاريكو يحقق فوزًا للحزب الديمقراطي في انتخابات مجلس الشيوخ وذلك للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1988
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 21:19:20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
زعيم الديمقراطيين في مجلس النواب الأميركي: نحن عند حافة الفوز
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 21:19:20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
للمرة الخامسة اعتقال الفائز بأكبر جائزة يانصيب "باوربول".. هذا ما فعله
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05/11/2026 21:19:20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

روسيا اليوم

الانتخابية

ilhan omar

إلهان عمر

مينيسوتا

يا مين

روسيا

أنغام

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
14:13 | 2026-11-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
14:00 | 2026-11-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13:52 | 2026-11-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13:23 | 2026-11-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13:17 | 2026-11-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
14:13 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
14:00 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
13:52 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
13:23 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
13:17 | 2026-11-05
Lebanon24
13:15 | 2026-11-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24