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إبنة رئيس باراغواي تُثير غضب مواطنيها... شاهدوا بالصورة ماذا ارتدت

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06-11-2026 | 10:51
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أثارت ابنة رئيس باراغواي  كونستانزا بينيا الجدل، بصورة لها بقميص عليه عبارة "افرضوا الضرائب على الفقراء"، بالتزامن مع فقدان المواطنين إمكانية الوصول لأموالهم بعد انهيار بنك "أوينو".

وقد واجهت بينيا موجة من الانتقاضات عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بسبب القميص الذي اعتبر مستفزا، ولأنها تدرس في جامعة كولومبيا في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية حيث تبلغ الرسوم الدراسية 20 ضعف متوسط الراتب.
 
 
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