إبنة رئيس باراغواي تُثير غضب مواطنيها... شاهدوا بالصورة ماذا ارتدت

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Daughter of right-wing paraguay president santiago Peña, who just resigned over crashing the economy and stealing half the country's savings, posted this story of herself with a shirt saying "Tax the Poor."
She goes to Columbia U btw, where tuition is 20x the average salary. https://t.co/HPdGsX9WGi— Joseph Bouchard (@GeopolWonk) November 6, 2026
Daughter of right-wing paraguay president santiago Peña, who just resigned over crashing the economy and stealing half the country's savings, posted this story of herself with a shirt saying "Tax the Poor."
She goes to Columbia U btw, where tuition is 20x the average salary. https://t.co/HPdGsX9WGi