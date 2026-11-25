The Behjatabad Underground Facility (first identified by @BenTzionMacales) is a buried hardened facility built into a mountain that is undergoing rapid construction. Iran is known to have established a multitude of dispersed facilities of this type, but this facility is unusual for its speed of construction. The facility is exactly midway between the Esfahan nuclear site and Pickaxe Mountain near the Natanz nuclear site. (62 kilometers each way) Vantor reviewed Sentinel-2 images and derived a chronology of the sites’s construction: •December 7-12, 2025: 1st sign of construction/clearing on what becomes the administrative area/entrance to the facility •January 11, 2026: New road/path being built leading from admin area toward the future tunnel complex •April 3, 2026: 1st sign of activity at what will become the eastern tunnel area. •April 28, 2026: Spoil pile observed •June 12, 2026: 2nd tunnel area (western portion of tunnel complex) begins to emerge @Vantortech provided us with a November 24, 2026 image that we annotated to show the location of key areas and the status of construction (see three attached images). The function of the facility is not clear at this time. More information is needed to make an accurate assessment. However, its purpose could be related to a number of different military-related functions, such as missile or other major weapon systems, given the site's security, the nature and pace of construction, and past Iranian construction practices. A nuclear purpose cannot be ruled out. At this point, we can determine that Iran has recently begun to install the outer perimeter security barrier. From available imagery we have been able to discern what is likely to be the extent of its outermost physical security perimeter (see image below). When complete, the site will likely encompass an area of ~5000 hectares or ~12000 acres. We will add more images showing more details of the site and construction progress since 2025 in a forthcoming Institute report. Note: The Google Earth image with the overlay of the outer perimeter is a composite of multiple images of differing dates, but the image of the specific area where the future underground facility would be located was acquired on July 26, 2024.