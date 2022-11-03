"الأيام المقبلة لن تكون سهلة"... أوكرانيا تتأهب لحرب الشتاء

An incoming winter will not be the easiest one. #Ukrainian defenders also care about their cosy and safe underground shelters – as far as it is possible at the war.
This is how one of such temporary shelters looks like. Here the soldiers can sleep, warm up, & cook meal.
