"الأيام المقبلة لن تكون سهلة"... أوكرانيا تتأهب لحرب الشتاء

Lebanon 24
03-11-2022 | 11:00
قالت "لحرة" ان وزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية نشرت على حسابها في "تويتر"، صورا تظهر من خلالها استعدادات الجنود الأوكرانيين للحرب خلال فصل الشتاء.

وأكدت "الخارجية" أن "الشتاء المقبل لن يكون الأسهل علينا".
وشرحت أن "المحاربين يهتمون بملاجئهم المريحة والآمنة، قدر الإمكان خلال الحرب، وتقع الملاجئ تحت الأرض".

وأرفقت التغريدة بصور للملاجئ، قائلة: "هكذا يبدو أحد هذه الملاجئ المؤقتة. هنا يمكن للجنود النوم والتدفئة وطهي الطعام".

وفي هذا الإطار، يقول مسؤولون أمنيون وخبراء عسكريون إنّ الطقس سيكون عاملا حاسما مع دخول القتال بين القوات الأوكرانية والروسية شهره التاسع.
 
 


ووفق تقرير سابق لـ"فايننشال تايمز" فإن الحفاظ على الدفء في بلد يمكن أن تنخفض فيه درجات الحرارة في الشتاء إلى دون الـ30 درجة مئوية ليس هو الاعتبار الوحيد. لأنه أيضا، في مثل هذه الحالات القصوى، يصبح تشغيل المعدات أكثر صعوبة، ويمكن إخفاء الألغام تحت الجليد، وهناك حاجة إلى مزيد من الوقود للمولدات، ويجب أن تتحرك الإمدادات في الليل حيث يوجد غطاء ميداني أقل، وأنظمة ملاحة لبعض الطائرات من دون طيار. وحتى الرصاص يكون أبطأ لأن الهواء البارد أكثر كثافة من الهواء الدافئ.

ويراهن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على أن موجات الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات من دون طيار التي شنتها موسكو خلال أكتوبر الماضي، والتي دمرت 40 في المئة من البنية التحتية للطاقة في أوكرانيا، ستضعف معنويات المدنيين الأوكرانيين وتضعف قدرة كييف على دعم قواتها.

وجاء في تقرير "فايننشال تايمز" أيضا أن استراتيجية بوتين تتمثل في أن البرودة تؤدي عادة إلى إبطاء وتيرة العمليات العسكرية. وسيساعد ذلك روسيا في الحفاظ على خطوط دفاعها والاحتفاظ بالأراضي التي تم الاستيلاء عليها، وهو نهج يقول المحللون إنه أساسي في تفكير الجنرال سيرغي سروفيكن، الذي عُيّن مؤخرا كقائد للقوات الروسية في أوكرانيا.

ولعب الشتاء دورا رئيسيا في التاريخ العسكري الروسي والأوكراني. وكانت العوامل المناخية حاسمة في انتصارهما على نابليون وألمانيا النازية، وفي ما أسماه الكاتب المولود في كييف ميخائيل بولغاكوف "العام العظيم والرهيب" خلال 1918، عندما كانت العاصفة الثلجية قوية وكانت أوكرانيا قد بدأت حرب الاستقلال، حسب تقرير "فايننشال تايمز".
ومع ذلك، فإن لأوكرانيا مزايا أخرى قد تكون أكثر حسما، خاصة عندما يتعلق الأمر بالحفاظ على إمداد القوات ودفئها. وتزود كندا أوكرانيا بنصف مليون زي شتوي، بينما ركزت قمة "الناتو" هذا الشهر على كيفية دعم أوكرانيا خلال الأشهر الباردة. "الحرة" 
المصدر: الحرة
أيضاً في عربي-دولي
