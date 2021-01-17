عربي-دولي

ظريف يرد على تصريحات نظيره الفرنسي حول القدرات الإيرانية النووية

17-01-2021 | 16:30
رد وزير الخارجية الإيراني، محمد جواد ظريف، على تصريحات وزير الخارجية الفرنسي، جان إيف لودريان، حول القدرات الإيرانية النووية، مؤكدا أن "الاتفاق النووي لايزال حيا بفضل إيران".

وأشار محمد جواد ظريف إلى أن "الترويكا الأوروبية لم تفعل شيئا للحفاظ على الاتفاق النووي". ولفت وزير الخارجية الإيراني إلى أن قادة الدول الأوروبية الثلاث (فرنسا، وبريطانيا، وألمانيا)– الذين هم بحاجة الى توقيع مسؤولي مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية (التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية)، كي ينفذوا التزاماتهم في إطار الاتفاق النووي لم يفعلوا أي شيء للحفاظ على الاتفاق النووي.

وقال في "تويتر": هل تتذكرون مبادرة إيمانويل ماكرون التي ولدت ميتة، أو امتناع بريطانيا عن تسديد الديون المترتبة عليها وفق قرار صادر عن المحكمة؟
من جهته، رأى المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، رافائيل غروسي، الاثنين الماضي، أن "إحياء الاتفاق النووي الإيراني يجب أن يتم خلال الأسابيع القليلة المقبلة".

جدير بالذكر، أن إيران بدأت تخصيب اليورانيوم بنسبة تصل إلى 20% مطلع ديسمبر الماضي، كجزء من خطة التحرك الاستراتيجية الإيرانية للتصدي للعقوبات الخارجية التي وافق عليها البرلمان في الشهر ذاته.
 
المصدر: وكالات
