ظريف يرد على تصريحات نظيره الفرنسي حول القدرات الإيرانية النووية

رد وزير الخارجية الإيراني، محمد جواد ظريف، على تصريحات وزير الخارجية الفرنسي، جان إيف لودريان، حول القدرات الإيرانية النووية، مؤكدا أن "الاتفاق النووي لايزال حيا بفضل إيران".
E3 leaders—who rely on signature of OFAC functionaries to carry out their obligations under JCPOA—have done ZILCH to maintain JCPOA.
Remember @EmmanuelMacron's stillborn initiative or UK non-payment of court-ordered debt?
JCPOA is alive because of Iran and not E3, @JY_LeDrian.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 17, 2021
