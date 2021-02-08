من الصعب وصول أميركا لمناعة القطيع قبل نهاية الصيف؟ (فيديو)

.@NorahODonnell: As president, can you go to vaccine manufacturers and say 'we need more production?'
Pres. Biden: “Yes...because we’ve already done that. But the idea that this can be done, and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of this summer, is very difficult.” pic.twitter.com/0eJQnldqMb
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 7, 2021
