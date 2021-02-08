عربي-دولي

من الصعب وصول أميركا لمناعة القطيع قبل نهاية الصيف؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-02-2021 | 08:00
قال الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، إنه سيكون من الصعب على الولايات المتحدة الوصول إلى مناعة القطيع، أي تطعيم 75 بالمئة على الأقل من السكان للوقاية من فيروس كورونا، بحلول نهاية هذا الصيف.
وأضاف بايدن في حديثه لشبكة "سي.بي.إس" الإخبارية، "فكرة إمكانية حدوث هذا أو أن نحصل على مناعة القطيع قبل نهاية هذا الصيف صعبة للغاية".

وأكدت المراكز الأميركية للسيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها، أن الولايات المتحدة استخدمت 41 مليونا و210937 جرعة من لقاحات كوفيد-19 حتى صباح، أمس الأحد، ووزعت 59 مليونا و307800 جرعة.
وأشار بايدن، يوم الجمعة الماضي، إلى أن توفير اللقاحات للمواطنين الأميركيين يعتبر المهمة الأولى لخطة الإغاثة الخاصة بالولايات المتحدة.

كان الرئيس الأميركي قد أوضح، في وقت سابق، أنه يراهن بقوة على تسريع توزيع لقاح كورونا، من خلال استراتيجية تشمل الاعتماد على الحرس الوطني والوكالة الفيدرالية لإدارة الطوارئ من أجل إقامة "مراكز طبية للتلقيح" في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.

ووعد بايدن، بعد أسبوع واحد من توليه منصب الرئيس، بشراء 200 مليون جرعة إضافية من لقاحي كورونا المعتمدين في الولايات المتحدة (فايزر وموديرنا).
 

وشدد على أنه مع الجرعات الإضافية، سيكون لدى الولايات المتحدة ما يكفي من اللقاحات لتطعيم 300 مليون أميركي بشكل كامل بحلول نهاية الصيف.

أصاب فيروس كورونا في الولايات المتحدة ما يقارب 27 مليونا وقتل ما يزيد عن 463,323 شخصا حتى الآن، وفقا لجامعة جونز هوبكنز.
المصدر: سبوتنيك
