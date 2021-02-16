عربي-دولي

قتلى بإعصار عنيف ضرب ولاية أميركية.. وفيديو يرصد الكارثة

Lebanon 24
16-02-2021 | 17:40
Doc-P-794471-637490920240195401.jpg
Doc-P-794471-637490920240195401.jpg photos 0
لقي 3 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب أكثر من 10 آخرين، بعدما اجتاح إعصار محلي، مقاطعة برونزويك في ولاية نورث كارولينا.

وضرب الإعصار مجمع أوشن ريدج بلانتيشن في المقاطعة الجنوبية الشرقية، وأسقطت الأشجار وقلبت السيارات، مسببة أضرارا جسيمة في الممتلكات إضافة إلى انقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن جميع أنحاء المنطقة.




وقال قائد شرطة المقاطعة جون إنغرام في مؤتمر صحافي، إن عملية التعافي ستكون طويلة، وأضاف "إنه شيء لم أره من قبل، هناك الكثير من الدمار".

وأوضح إنغرام في وقت مبكر من الثلاثاء، أن فرق الإنقاذ لا تزال تفتش بين الركام عن سكان يـُعتقد أنهم ربما لا يزالون محاصرين داخل منازلهم.



وضرب الإعصار مقاطعة برونزويك بالتزامن مع عاصفة شتوية تهب على مساحة واسعة من الولايات المتحدة، الاثنين، ما تسبب في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في عدة ولايات، من تكساس جنوبا، إلى مين شمالا.
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
