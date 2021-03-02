عربي-دولي

طوكيو تتسلّم شخصَيْن متهمين بالمساعدة في تهريب كارلوس غصن من اليابان!

Lebanon 24
02-03-2021 | 13:30
أعلن محامي رجل أميركي وابنه متهمَيْن بمساعدة رئيس شركة "نيسان" السابق، رجل الأعمال اللبناني الأصل، كارلوس غصن، على الفرار من اليابان إنّ ممثلي ادعاء يابانيين تسلموا موكليه، اليوم الثلاثاء، في العاصمة اليابانية طوكيو بعد ترحيلهما من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية.

وجاء ذلك في أعقاب معركة قضائية استمرت شهوراً خاضها محامو مايكل تيلور، وهو من المحاربين القدامى في القوات الخاصة بالجيش الأميركي، وابنه بيتر تيلور لتفادي نقلهما لليابان لمواجهة اتهامات بمساعدة غصن، على الفرار من اليابان إلى لبنان في صندوق، بحسب ما ذكرت شبكة "سكاي نيوز".

وبحسب ما نقلت "سكاي نيوز" عن وكالة "رويترز"، فقد كانت المحكمة العليا الأميركية قد مهدت الطريق الشهر الماضي لتسليم الرجلين اللذين ظلا محتجزين في الولايات المتحدة منذ إلقاء القبض عليهما في أيار.

وأكد محاميهما بول كيلي أن الطائرة وصلت طوكيو حوالى الساعة 1600 بالتوقيت المحلي (0700 بتوقيت غرينتش)، بعد إقلاعها من بوسطن، وفق مقطع فيديو نشرته وكالة "فرانس برس".
 
وقال في بيان: "هذا يوم حزين للأسرة ولكل من يعتقدون أن المحاربين القدامى يستحقون معاملة أفضل من وطنهم".

ويُشتبه بأن تيلور وابنه ساعدا غصن على الفرار من اليابان يوم 29 كانون الأول 2019 مختبئا في صندوق على متن طائرة خاصة قبل أن يصل إلى لبنان الذي قضى فيه طفولته، والذي لم يبرم معاهدة لتسليم المطلوبين مع اليابان.

وكان غصن محتجزاً في انتظار محاكمته لاتهامات بمخالفات مالية من بينها عدم الإفصاح الكامل عن راتبه في البيانات المالية لـ"نيسان" والتربح على حساب الشركة عبر مدفوعات لشركات لتجارة السيارات. وينفي غصن ارتكاب أي مخالفة.
 

المصدر: سكاي نيوز
