عام على انتخابات ميانمار.. واشنطن تجدد دعوتها للتراجع عن الانقلاب

One year ago, Burma held elections that reflected the Burmese people’s commitment to democracy. Today, we stand with and honor them, including the more than 1,300 who have lost their lives, as they strive to restore the path to democracy and human rights in their country.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 8, 2021
