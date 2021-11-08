عربي-دولي

عام على انتخابات ميانمار.. واشنطن تجدد دعوتها للتراجع عن الانقلاب

08-11-2021 | 01:00
Doc-P-883781-637719502170866146.jpg
Doc-P-883781-637719502170866146.jpg photos 0
أعربت الولايات المتحدة، الأحد، عن تقديرها الكبير لشعب ميانمار (بورما)، الذي لا يزال يناضل من أجل استعادة الديمقراطية وسيادة القانون، مجددة دعوتها للنظام العسكري للتراجع عن الانقلاب الدموي الذي راح ضحيته نحو 1300 شخص حتى الآن. 

وقال وزير الخارجية الأميركية، أنتوني بلينكن، في بيان بمناسبة مرور عام على إجراء الانتخابات التي انقلب عليها الجيش في الأول من فبراير الماضي: "كانت الانتخابات لاختيار حكومة جديدة، متعددة الأحزاب ذات مصداقية وتأكيدا للشعب البورمي التزامه بالديمقراطية". 
ودان بلينكن سعي الجيش "لقلب إرادة الشعب ومحو نتيجة تلك الانتخابات ذات المصداقية". 

كما استنكر الوزير الأميركي "الحملة العسكرية العنيفة اللاحقة والمستمرة إلى تقويض حقوق الإنسان والحريات الأساسية، والعودة بالبلاد إلى الوراء نحو عشر سنوات سعى فيها الشعب، ولا يزال يسعى، للتقدم نحو الديمقراطية". 

وقال: "في ذكرى انتخابات الثامن من نوفمبر، نكرم شعب بورما (ميانمار) الذي يسعى جاهدا لاستعادة الديمقراطية واحترام حقوق الإنسان وسيادة القانون في بلدهم، بما في ذلك أكثر من 1300 شخص بريء فقدوا حياتهم في هذا النضال". 

وأكد الوزير الأميركي التزام بلاده بتعزيز العدالة ومساءلة النظام العسكري عن هذه الانتهاكات التي يرتكبها، مجددا دعوة واشنطن إلى وقف فوري للعنف والإفراج عن جميع المعتقلين ظلما، وإعادة مسار البلاد نحو ديمقراطية حقيقية وشاملة.
 
المصدر: الحرة
