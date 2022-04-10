عربي-دولي

بوتين يصطحب "الحقيبة النووية" إلى عزاء في كنيسة..ما القصة؟

10-04-2022 | 02:30
Doc-P-940666-637851699048503239.jpg
Doc-P-940666-637851699048503239.jpg photos 0
شوهد الرئيس الروسي، فلاديمير بوتين، مع "كرة القدم النووية" الروسية أثناء حضوره جنازة سياسي يميني متطرف، الجمعة، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام متعددة.

ورافق بوتين، وفقا مقطع فيديو، رجل يرتدي حلة سوداء وكان يحمل حقيبة تحتوي على الرموز اللازمة للتخويل بشن هجوم نووي عن بعد.
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
