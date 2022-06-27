زعماء دول مجموعة السبع يسخرون من بوتين: "عاري الصدر"

G7 leaders laughed at Putin
During #G7 meeting, leaders joked whether it would be advisable to take off their jackets or even be more naked in order to oppose "formidable" and "tough" image of Putin.
Justin Trudeau added:"We will arrange a ride on horseback with bare-chested." pic.twitter.com/Imq9caA3Oh
