عربي-دولي

زعماء دول مجموعة السبع يسخرون من بوتين: "عاري الصدر"

Lebanon 24
27-06-2022 | 04:00
سخر زعماء مجموعة الدول السبع الصناعية الكبرى، الأحد، من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين خلال اجتماعهم على هامش قمة مجموعة السبع في ألمانيا.

ولدى جلوس الزعماء الذين يرتدون ملابس رسمية على مقاعدهم في أول اجتماع من قمة المجموعة التي تستمر ثلاثة أيام في بافاريا، سأل رئيس الوزراء البريطاني بوريس جونسون إن كان عليهم خلع السترات وما تحتها أيضا.
المصدر: الحرة
