هيروين بعشرات الملايين.. الأسطول الخامس يعلن "أكبر عملية اعتراض" بالشرق الأوسط

A @USCG fast response cutter seized an estimated $85 million worth of heroin from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 27, representing the largest illegal drug interdiction in the Middle East by international naval forces this year.
Read more ⬇️
— U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) September 27, 2022
