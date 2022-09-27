Advertisement

عربي-دولي

هيروين بعشرات الملايين.. الأسطول الخامس يعلن "أكبر عملية اعتراض" بالشرق الأوسط

Lebanon 24
27-09-2022 | 11:43
أعلن الأسطول الخامس الأميركي، الثلاثاء، مصادرة ما تقدر قيمته بنحو 85 مليون دولار من الهيروين من سفينة صيد أثناء القيام بدوريات في خليج عمان.

واعتبر الأسطول الخامس، أن "هذه العملية تمثل أكبر اعتراض للمخدرات في الشرق الأوسط، من قبل القوات البحرية الدولية هذا العام".
وقال قائد القيادة المركزية للقوات البحرية الأميركية والأسطول الخامس والقوات البحرية الأميركية، براد كوبر: "هذه العملية تظهر التزاما عميقا بين شركائنا الدوليين لتعطيل وردع النشاط المزعزع للاستقرار في المنطقة". 
 
 
ووفقا لما نقلت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" عن تقرير أممي صدر في 2020، يتم تهريب الهيروين إلى الشرق الأوسط وحتى أوروبا عن طريق البر من إيران وأفغانستان عبر الطرق البرية البالية في البلقان أو جبال القوقاز الجنوبية أو السعودية. 

وأضاف التقرير أن مهربين من إيران يتحولون بشكل متزايد إلى البحر لجلب الهيروين إلى جنوب آسيا، مع اعتقال البحارة الإيرانيين والباكستانيين بالقرب من سيريلانكا غالبا.
