منوعات

بعد 17 عاما من "الاختباء" في الظلام... حشرات نادرة تستعد لغزو هذه الولاية!

Lebanon 24
18-03-2021 | 21:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-804358-637516646540846995.jpg
Doc-P-804358-637516646540846995.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
تستعد العديد من المدن الأميركية لظهور مليارات من حشرات السيكادا، في ظاهرة طبيعية نادرة، بعد أن أمضت سنوات تنمو في الظلام الدامس بشكل متزامن تماما. 

وبحسب تقرير لشبكة NBC News الأميركية، فقد مر 17 عاما، قبل أن تعود حشرات السيكادا المعروفة باسم Brood X، ومنذ ذلك الحين، كانت تلك الحشرات تحت الأرض تأكل وتنمو. 

ومن المنتظر، أن تظهر المليارات من الحشرات الطائرة بدءاً من أواخر نيسان أو أوائل أيار، بمجرد أن تصبح الأرض دافئة بدرجة كافية، وذلك عبر 12 ولاية أميركية، من إلينوي في الغرب، وجورجيا بالجنوب، إلى نيويورك في الشمال الشرقي. 

وتشق صغار السيكادا، التي يُطلَق عليها "الحوريات"، طريقها للخروج من الأرض وتنسلخ جلودها وتتحول إلى حشراتٍ بالغة، وسيكون أمامها بضعة أسابيع فقط في التزاوج، لتبدأ دورة الـ17 عاما من جديد. 

ويوجد ستة أنواع من السيكادا الدورية في أميركا الشمالية، وكلها في جنس ماجي-سيكادا؛ ثلاثة أنواع منها تعيش في دورةٍ مدتها 13 عاما، وثلاثة أنواع لمدة 17 عاماً. 

يقول مات كاسون، الأستاذ المساعد بجامعة ويست فيرجينيا الأميركية الذي يدرس حشرات السيكادا والفطريات التي تهاجمها:

"إنها في الظلام، تتغذى على الجذور، وتعيش أفضل وقت في حياتها حتى يحين الوقت المناسب، وهذا عندما تقرِر أنه قد حان الوقت للصعود والعثور على شريك".
ويضم الظهور المُنتظَر هذا العام مجموعة من الأنواع الثلاثة التي يمتد عمرها إلى 17 عاماً وسمِيت باسم Brood X، لأنها كانت العاشرة في نظام تسمية تعسفي صمَّمه عالم الحشرات تشارلز ليستر مارلات في عام 1898.
 

المصدر: سبوتنيك
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
23:00 | 2021-03-18
18:00 | 2021-03-18
16:00 | 2021-03-18
15:00 | 2021-03-18
12:00 | 2021-03-18
09:00 | 2021-03-18
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website