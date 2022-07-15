Advertisement

منوعات

ساعة ذهبية لأدولف هتلر للبيع في مزاد... تحمل 3 تواريخ... (صور)

Lebanon 24
15-07-2022 | 13:47
يعتزم جندي فرنسي أن يطرح ساعة ذهبية كانت مملوكة للزعيم النازي الراحل، أدولف هتلر، في مزاد ‏علني.‏
ونهب الجندي، روبرت مينوت، الساعة من مخبأ هتلر الجبلي في بافاريا بجنوب ألمانيا، وذلك في الأيام الأخيرة من الحرب العالمية الثانية، والتي تم تصنيعها من قبل شركة صناعة الساعات السويسري الفاخرة "لو كولتر"، وفقا لصحيفة "ذا تايمز" البريطانية.
وتتميز الساعة بأنه تم نقش عليها الأحرف الأولى للزعيم النازي، أدولف هتلر، بالإضافة إلى الصليب المعقوف والنسر الإمبراطوري الألماني.
كما تحمل الساعة الذهبية النادرة 3 تواريخ، هي عيد ميلاد هتلر، وتاريخ تعيينه مستشارا لألمانيا، وتاريخ فوز الحزب النازي في الانتخابات عام 1933.
 
 
ويُعتقد أن الساعة قد تم منحها لهتلر في عام 1933 من قبل الحزب النازي، الذي قاده بعد انتخابه مستشارا لألمانيا.
ومن المقرر أن يصل سعر الساعة إلى 4 ملايين دولار أميركي، عند طرحها للبيع في دار مزادات "أليكساندر" التاريخي، في ولاية ماريلاند الأميركية.
