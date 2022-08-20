Advertisement

فاجعة تحلّ بركّاب طائرتَين صغيرتَين قبيل هبوطهما... (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-08-2022 | 05:00
أفادت السلطات الأميركية عن سقوط قتلى إثر حادث اصطدام طائرتين صغيرتين ببعضهما البعض قبيل هبوطهما فوق مطار محلّي في ولاية كاليفورنيا في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، على متنهما ثلاثة أشخاص.

وأوضحت إدارة الطيران المدني الأميركية أنّ حادث الاصطدام قد وقع بين طائرة "سيسنا 340" ثنائية المحرك كان على متنها شخصان، وطائرة "سيسنا 152" أحادية المحرك كان على متنها الطيار فقط.
ولفتت الإدارة في بيان إلى أنّ الطائرتين اصطدمتا ببعضهما البعض بينما كان الطياران في مرحلة الهبوط الأخيرة في مطار واتسونفيل المحلّي، على بُعد حوالي 120 كلم جنوب مدينة سان فرانسيسكو.

أما إدارة مدينة واتسونفيل، فقالت إنّ الحادث أسفر عن سقوط قتلى، من دون أن تحدّد عددهم أو تقدّم مزيداً من التفاصيل، إلا أن بيان إدارة الطيران المدني أكّد أنّ الحادث لم يوقع أيّ إصابات على الأرض، ما يعني أنّ العدد الأقصى للضحايا هو ثلاثة.

وفتحت الوكالة الأميركية لسلامة النقل تحقيقاً لجلاء ملابسات الحادث.
 
المصدر: النهار

Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website