فنون ومشاهير

أثار جدلا واسعاً.. جورج كلوني يكشف مُفاجأة عن زوجته اللبنانية أمل علم الدين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-12-2025 | 02:40
بسبب تصريحاته بشأن دور زوجته المحامية البريطانية اللبنانية الأصل أمل علم الدين في صياغة دستور جماعة الإخوان المسلمين في مصر، أثار النجم الأميركي جورج كلوني الجدل. 

فقد قال كلوني في برنامج تلفزيوني: "نعم، على أي حال، ساعدت زوجتي في صياغة دستور جماعة الإخوان المسلمين المصرية في عام 2012 بعد الثورة" وفق تعبيره.
 
 
وأثارت التصريحات تفاعلاً واسعًا على منصات التواصل، فقد نقلت وسائل إعلام مصرية تصريحات كلوني على أنها "كشف عن دستور الإخوان ومشاركة أمل علم الدين في كتابته من لندن".

وعلّق الإعلامي المصري المشهور أحمد موسى، على الأمر قائلًا: "يا جماعة الحقوا جورج كلوني الممثل العالمي الشهير بيكشف أن زوجته أمل علم الدين المحامية الإنكليزية وهي من أصول لبنانية كان لها دور في كتابة دستور الإخوان عام 2012".

وتابع موسى:"أزاح جورج كلوني الستار في حوار تليفزيوني عن فضيحة مدوية تضاف لسجل فضائح وتآمر وخيانة وعمالة تنظيم الإخوان".
 
