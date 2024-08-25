Advertisement

لبنان

وزير الخارجية البريطاني: على كل الأطراف العمل على منع تصعيد الصراع في كل أنحاء الشرق الأوسط

Lebanon 24
25-08-2024 | 14:52
كتب وزير الخارجية البريطاني دايفيد لامي عبر منصة اكس: "يجب على كل الأطراف العمل على منع تصعيد الصراع في كل أنحاء الشرق الأوسط. لقد أعربت عن قلقي العميق إزاء أحداث اليوم في اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الوزراء اللبناني  نجيب ميقاتي وشددت على ضرورة ضبط النفس من كل الأطراف."
 
وكان الرئيس ميقاتي قد تلقى مساء اليوم إتصالا من وزير خارجية بريطانيا ديفيد لامي وكان تشديد مشترك على اولوية وقف التوترات لمنع انفلات الوضع الى الحرب الشاملة.
 
تابع
