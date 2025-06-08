هذه إنجازات وزارة الشؤون خلال 100 يوم

Advertisement

وزعت انجازات الوزارة خلال 100 يوم وهي كالاتي: "برئاسة معالي حنين السيّد، وفي إطار حكومة ، أطلقت الوزارة ورشة إصلاح شاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الحماية الاجتماعية، والإدماج، والتنمية، من خلال تحديث السياسات، وتغيير الهيكل المؤسسي، وتحسين الشفافية.Under the leadership of H.E. Minister Haneen El Sayed and within the framework of the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the Ministry launched a comprehensive reform effort aimed at strengthening social protection, inclusion, and development through updated policies, institutional change, and improved transparency.١. رؤية جديدة للتنمية الاجتماعية1. A New Vision for Social Development- إطلاق رؤية واستراتيجية الوزارة لعامي 2025–2026– Launched the Ministry’s 2025–2026 vision and strategy- الانتقال من تقديم المساعدة إلى التمكين– Shifted from assistance to empowerment- إعداد مشروع قانون لإعادة هيكلة الوزارة واقتراح تعديل اسمها إلى "وزارة التنمية الاجتماعية"– Prepared a draft law to restructure the Ministry and proposed renaming it the “Ministry of Social Development”٢. الحماية الاجتماعية تصل إلى آلاف الأسر2. Social Protection Reaches Thousands of Families- تقديم مساعدات نقدية شهرية لحوالي 800 ألف مستفيد– Provided monthly cash assistance to approximately 800,000 beneficiaries- دعم مستمر لأكثر من 20,000 شخص من ذوي الإعاقة (0–30 سنة)– Continued support to over 20,000 persons with disabilities (ages 0–30)- العمل على توسيع التغطية لتشمل المسنين من ذوي الإعاقة– Working to expand coverage to include elderly persons with disabilities- توزيع أكثر من 60,000 حصة غذائية وصحية– Distributed more than 60,000 food and hygiene parcels٣. شراكات لتعزيز الخدمات3. Partnerships to Strengthen Services- توقيع شراكات جديدة مع ومنظمات محلية– Signed new partnerships with UN agencies and local organizations- تأمين تمويل إضافي لشبكات الأمان الاجتماعي من– Secured additional international funding for social safety nets- بدء اتفاقيات تعاون مع مصر، ، وقطر– Initiated cooperation agreements with Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar٤. استجابة منسّقة للنزوح4. Coordinated Displacement Response- قيادة جهود التنسيق ضمن خطة الاستجابة للأزمة (LRP)– Led coordination efforts under the Response Plan (LRP)- تطوير خطة وطنية للعودة من خلال لجنة وزارية– Advanced development of a national return plan through a ministerial committee- تقديم الدعم لـ 65 ألف عائلة لبنانية نازحة– Supported 65,000 displaced Lebanese families- توفير دعم مؤقت لـ 30 ألف عائلة متضررة بانتظار دمجها في برنامج أمان– Provided interim support to 30,000 conflict-affected families pending integration into the AMAN program٥. الإدماج والحقوق للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة5. Inclusion and Rights for Persons with Disabilities- إعلان انتخاب لشؤون الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة– Announced election of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities- توقيع على الاتفاقية الدولية لحقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة– Signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities- تأمين دخول حاملي بطاقات الإعاقة إلى المستشفيات بالتعاون مع– Ensured hospital access for disability cardholders in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health- دفع العمل على إصدار المراسيم التطبيقية للاتفاقيات الدولية– Pushed forward implementing decrees to realize international commitments٦. الإدماج الاقتصادي وفرص العمل6. Economic Inclusion and Employment Opportunities- اعتماد الإدماج الاقتصادي كمكوّن أساسي في برامج الوزارة– Adopted economic inclusion as a core pillar of MoSA programming- إطلاق وحدة للربط بسوق العمل بناءً على تقييم الأسر– Launched a job linkage unit based on household assessments- عقد شراكات مع القطاع الخاص لدعم التدريب والتوظيف– Partnered with the private sector to support training and employment- استهداف النساء، الشباب، والأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة من خلال برامج متخصصة– Targeted women, youth, and persons with disabilities through specialized programs٧. الرقمنة والشفافية7. Digitalization and Transparency- نشر بيانات المؤسسات المتعاقدة مع الوزارة على الموقع الإلكتروني لتعزيز الشفافية– Published online data on all welfare institutions contracted with the Ministry to enhance public transparency- رقمنة العمليات الداخلية وإطلاق إجراءات إلكترونية لتحسين جودة الخدمات– Digitized internal workflows and launched automation processes for better service delivery- تحديث وتوسيع السجل الاجتماعي الوطني (DAEM) لتحسين الاستهداف ودمج البرامج– Updated and expanded the National Social Registry (DAEM) to improve targeting and integration of social protection programs- تنسيق مع ومشاركة بيانات الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة لدمجهم في الانتخابات ضمن حملة "حقي 2025"– Coordinated with the Ministry of Interior to share disability cardholder data for electoral inclusion under the “Haqi 2025” campaign٨. الإصلاح والحوكمة لتعزيز الكفاءة8. Reform and Governance to Improve Efficiency- مراجعة وتحديث عقود مؤسسات الرعاية لتحسين الجودة وضمان الاستدامة– Reviewed and updated contracts with care institutions to improve quality and ensure sustainability- تعزيز المراقبة والتقييم الميداني– Strengthened monitoring and field evaluation- تشكيل فريق لإعادة تصميم مراكز الخدمات الاجتماعية– Formed a task force to re-envision and redesign Social Development Centers (SDCs)- العمل على زيادة مخصصات الوزارة في موازنة 2026– Worked to increase MoSA’s 2026 budget allocation- توحيد معايير الجمعيات وتحسين آليات التدقيق– Standardized NGO criteria and improved audit mechanisms٩. دعم التراث والحرفيين9. Supporting Heritage and Artisans- إعادة إطلاق بيت المحترف اللبناني بعد تأهيله بالكامل– Relaunched the Lebanese Artisan House following full rehabilitation- تعيين هيئة جديدة ووضع خطة لدعم الحرفيين المحليين– Appointed a new board and developed a support plan for local artisans- تمكين النساء الريفيات وذوي الإعاقة من خلال الحرف اليدوية– Empowered rural women and persons with disabilities through traditional craftsوزارة – ١٠٠ يوم من العمل الفعليMinistry of Social Affairs – 100 Days of Tangible Progressنحو مجتمع أكثر شمولاً، وعدالة، واستقراراًTowards a more inclusive, just, and stable society".