لبنان

في ياطر وشبعا... الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر فيديو للحظة اغتيال عنصرين من "حزب الله"

Lebanon 24
03-09-2025 | 13:33
أعلن الجيش الاسرائيلي، مساء اليوم، اغتيال العنصر التابع لحزب الله، عبد المنعم موسى سويدان، في منطقة ياطر جنوب لبنان.


وفي منشور عبر منصة "إكس"، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي: "كان سويدان يشغل منصب الممثل المحلي لحزب الله في منطقة ياطر، وكان مسؤولاً عن العلاقات بين حزب الله وسكان القرية في الشؤون المالية والعسكرية".


تابع : "كما عمل على الاستيلاء على ممتلكات خاصة لأغراض عسكرية، مثل استئجار منازل لتخزين الأسلحة والمراقبة". 


أضاف الجيش الإسرائيلي: "وفي الوقت نفسه، قضينا على عنصر من تنظيم "سرايا المقاومة اللبنانية" ، التابع لحزب الله، في منطقة شبعا جنوب لبنان".


أكمل: "شكّلت أنشطة هذا العنصر انتهاكًا للتفاهمات بين إسرائيل ولبنان".


ختم: "سيواصل الجيش الاسرائيلي العمل لإزالة أي تهديد لدولة إسرائيل".

