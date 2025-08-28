ولادة كوكب جديد.. قرب "توأم الشمس"

Image of the Day - WISPIT 2b: Exoplanet Carves Gap in Birth Diskhttps://t.co/tTtX6wWnDM
That yellow spot -- what is it? It's a young planet outside our Solar System. The featured image from the Very Large Telescope in Chile surprisingly c... pic.twitter.com/ruNVdkpqTz
— Nasa Feed (@NasaFeed_) August 27, 2025
Image of the Day - WISPIT 2b: Exoplanet Carves Gap in Birth Diskhttps://t.co/tTtX6wWnDM
That yellow spot -- what is it? It's a young planet outside our Solar System. The featured image from the Very Large Telescope in Chile surprisingly c... pic.twitter.com/ruNVdkpqTz