متفرقات

ولادة كوكب جديد.. قرب "توأم الشمس"

Lebanon 24
28-08-2025 | 05:44
أعلن فريق دولي من علماء الفلك، بينهم باحثون من جامعة غالواي، عن اكتشاف "استثنائي" لكوكب جديد يُدعى WASP-2b، وُصف بأنه عملاق، غازي، وحديث النشأة يماثل كوكب المشتري في حجمه. ويقدَّر عمره بحوالي 5 ملايين سنة فقط، ما يجعله في واحدة من أبكر مراحل التكوين حول نجم يشبه شمسنا إلى حد كبير.

وجرى هذا الاكتشاف بفضل التلسكوب الكبير جدًا VLT التابع للمرصد الأوروبي الجنوبي (ESO) في صحراء أتاكاما التشيلية، أحد أكثر المراصد تطورًا في العالم. ويقع الكوكب على بُعد 430 سنة ضوئية ضمن اتجاه كوكبة العقاب، لكنه غير مرئي للعين المجردة.
 
ويمثل هذا الاكتشاف ثاني حالة مؤكدة لرصد كوكب في مرحلة تكوينية مبكرة حول نجم يشبه الشمس، بعد أول اكتشاف مماثل عام 2018. وتم تصوير الكوكب باستخدام الأشعة تحت الحمراء القريبة، حيث ما يزال متوهجًا وساخنًا بفعل عملية التكوين.

كما تمكن فريق جامعة ليدن من التقاط صورة واضحة مذهلة للكوكب الجنيني وهو مغمور في فجوة داخل القرص، مؤكدين دورانه حول نجمه. أما فريق جامعة أريزونا فنجح برصده باستخدام الضوء المرئي، مشيرين إلى أنه لا يزال يراكم الغاز لبناء غلافه الجوي.
نُشرت تفاصيل الدراسة في مجلة Astrophysical Journal Letters، بمشاركة جامعات ليدن، غالواي، وأريزونا. ووصف الدكتور كريستيان جينسكي، من جامعة غالواي، لحظة الاكتشاف قائلاً: "اعتمدنا على ملاحظات قصيرة للنجوم الفتية، لكننا فوجئنا بوجود قرص غباري متعدد الحلقات بالغ الروعة. عندها أدركنا ضرورة البحث عن كوكب ضمنه، وطلبنا متابعة فورية".
 
ويبلغ قطر القرص المحيط بالكوكب نحو 380 وحدة فلكية، أي ما يعادل 380 ضعف المسافة بين الأرض والشمس. وتشير الملاحظات إلى أنّ الأقراص الغنية بالغبار والغاز حول النجوم الفتية تمثل مراكز حيوية لتشكّل الكواكب، وغالبًا ما تظهر بأشكال خلابة تضم حلقات وأذرع حلزونية ناتجة عن عملية الولادة الكوكبية.

قاد الدراسة فريق شاب من الباحثين، بينهم طالبة الدكتوراه ريتشل فان كابيلفين من جامعة ليدن، التي وصفت التجربة بأنها "مذهلة ومحظوظة للغاية". فيما قالت طالبة الفيزياء الفلكية في جامعة غالواي كلوي لولور: "أشعر بامتياز كبير للمشاركة في اكتشاف قد يحدد مساري المهني".

أما جيك بيرن، طالب الماجستير، فعبّر عن دهشته قائلاً: "كاد لا يصدق أن الكشف حقيقي عند رؤية الصورة الأولى"، مؤكداً أنّ هذا الإنجاز "سيفتح الباب لنقاشات علمية جديدة ويطور فهمنا لعملية تكوين الكواكب".

(إندبندنت)
