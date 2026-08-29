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رياضة

رفض عروضاً أوروبية وسعودية... ريال مدريد يضم هذه الموهبة

Lebanon 24
29-08-2026 | 10:30
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رفض عروضاً أوروبية وسعودية... ريال مدريد يضم هذه الموهبة
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حسم ريال مدريد تعاقده مع لاعب وسط راسينغ سانتاندير سيرجيو مارتينيز، البالغ 19 عاماً، ضمن تحركاته لتعزيز صفوفه خلال سوق الانتقالات الصيفية.

وبحسب الصحافي فابريزيو رومانو، دفع النادي الملكي الشرط الجزائي في عقد اللاعب والبالغ 3 ملايين يورو، ووقّع معه عقداً لأربع سنوات حتى عام 2030.

وسينضم مارتينيز فوراً إلى ريال مدريد من دون إعارته إلى راسينغ، على أن يبدأ مشواره مع فريق "كاستيا".

وأشارت التقارير إلى أن اللاعب اختار ريال مدريد رغم تلقيه عروضاً من أندية إنجليزية وألمانية وسعودية.
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