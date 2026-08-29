رفض عروضاً أوروبية وسعودية... ريال مدريد يضم هذه الموهبة

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨⚪️ Real Madrid have agreed deal to sign 19 year old midfielder Sergio Martínez from Racing Santander, here we go!
Martínez will join Real immediately, no loan to Racing; contract until 2030, deal worth €3m.
The defender said no to English, German and Saudi clubs for Madrid. pic.twitter.com/IKI9LDBLNK
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026
🚨⚪️ Real Madrid have agreed deal to sign 19 year old midfielder Sergio Martínez from Racing Santander, here we go!
Martínez will join Real immediately, no loan to Racing; contract until 2030, deal worth €3m.
The defender said no to English, German and Saudi clubs for Madrid. pic.twitter.com/IKI9LDBLNK