متفرقات

جدل جديد: "ديك عيد الشكر" يتحول إلى مادة سياسية في خطاب ترامب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
26-11-2025 | 23:00
Doc-P-1447193-638997820916095124.webp
Doc-P-1447193-638997820916095124.webp photos 0
أثار الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب جدلًا جديدًا خلال مراسم العفو التقليدية عن ديك عيد الشكر، بعدما قال مازحًا إن بعض أعضاء فريقه اقترحوا إرسال الديكين إلى السجن العملاق في السلفادور المعروف بظروفه القاسية، مضيفًا: "حتى هذه الطيور لا تريد الذهاب هناك".

واستغل ترامب المناسبة للهجوم على خصومه الديمقراطيين، من بينهم جو بايدن ونانسي بيلوسي وتشاك شومر، كما سخر من حادثة شهدتها شيكاغو، ووصف حاكم ولاية إلينوي جي بي بريتزكر بـ"الكسول البدين". وذكرت وسائل إعلام أميركية أن خطاب ترامب، الذي يفترض أن يكون خفيفًا، جاء متشابكًا وانتقل فيه بين المواضيع كـ"ديك مذعور".

وبدا البيت الأبيض هذا العام مختلفًا، إذ جرى استبدال عشب حديقة الورود ببلاط مستوحى من منتجع مارالاغو، كما وُضعت صور رؤساء سابقين بإطارات ذهبية، مع عرض نسخة موقعة آليًا من صورة بايدن بدل الأصلية.

وخلال حديثه، قال ترامب مازحًا إن أحد الديكين "مفقود" شبّهه بمارغوري تايلور غرين، قبل أن يعلن بجدية أن العفو العام الماضي "غير صالح"، وأنه أعاد الاعتبار لطيور "بيتش" و"بلوسوم".
 
وتطرّق في المناسبة إلى قضايا بعيدة عن المراسم، من الهجرة إلى الأمن النووي وأسعار البيض وحملاته السابقة، وسط أجواء وصفتها وسائل الإعلام بأنها أقرب إلى خطاب انتخابي مرتجل.
متفرقات

منوعات

وسائل الإعلام

دونالد ترامب

البيت الأبيض

الديمقراطيين

الديمقراطي

جو بايدن

ديمقراطي

دونالد

فيديو
من نحن
