جدل جديد: "ديك عيد الشكر" يتحول إلى مادة سياسية في خطاب ترامب (فيديو)

🚨 NOW: President Trump says turkeys Gobble and Waddle were about to be sent to President NAYIB BUKELE'S CECOT in El Salvador, but he stopped it 🤣
"I'd like to thank the president of that country @NayibBukele!"
"Gobble and Waddle were going straight to the terrorist… pic.twitter.com/TSJOHR8raZ
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2025
