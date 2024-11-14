Advertisement

"فخورة جداً بكوني لبنانية"... هكذا علقت اليسا على حفل "ألف ليلة وليلة" لـ ايلي صعب

Lebanon 24
14-11-2024 | 04:36
علقت الفنانة اللبنانية إليسا، برسالة عبر صفحتها الخاصة على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، بعد عرض الأزياء الخاص بالمصمم اللبناني العالمي إيلي صعب في حفل "ألف ليلة وليلة"، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، بحضور عدد كبير من نجوم العالم. وقالت: "قلبي ممتلئ بعد حضوري تحفة إيلي صعب في الرياض. كانت كل التفاصيل سحرية، لقد كان موسم 1001 حرفياً! إيلي، أنت فخرنا، الرمز الحقيقي لجمالنا وموهبتنا. لحظات كهذه تجعلني فخورة جداً بكوني لبنانية. هذا هو لبناننا، الذي يضيء ليراه العالم".
 
 
06:10 | 2024-11-14
00:55 | 2024-11-14
23:00 | 2024-11-13
16:00 | 2024-11-13
09:13 | 2024-11-13
05:35 | 2024-11-13
