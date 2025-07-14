Advertisement

المرأة

صور رومانسيّة انتشرت لهما.. ممثلة شهيرة تعيش قصّة حبّ ومصدر يكشف تفاصيل علاقتها بحبيبها

Lebanon 24
14-07-2025 | 09:45
انتشرت صور للممثلة جينيفر أنيستون تجمعها بجيم كورتيس في اجازة رومانسية لهما في مايوركا برفقة أصدقاء مشاهير.

وفي تصريحات خاصة لمجلة us weekly، قال مصدر مقرّب منهما: "هما متكتّمان جداً حول العلاقة، لكنهما يقضيان وقتاً طويلاً معاً، هما سعيدان وواضح جداً أنهما منسجمان"، مؤكدا ان ا"لعلاقة بدأت كصداقة لكن شرارة الحب اشتعلت سريعاً بعد أن جمعهما بأصدقاء مشتركين".
وأضاف المصدر: "يمضيان أغلب الوقت في منزلها في لوس أنجلوس، حيث الأجواء الهادئة والروحانية التي تفضّلها أنيستون. العلاقة تبدو مثالية بالنسبة لهما".
 
 
 
