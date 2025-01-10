Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الكشف عن "نبوؤة" بحرائق لوس أنجلوس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-01-2025 | 01:21
كشف الإعلامي الأميركي جو روغان، عن "نبوءة مرعبة" لأحد الخبراء بشأن الحرائق التي تلتهم أجزاء من مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية التي لا تزال مستعرة منذ عدة أيام.

خلال برنامجه "تجربة جو روغان"، قبل بضع أسابيع، قال المذيع الأمريكي إنه التقى في السابق، بخبير حرائق، أخبره بنبوءة خطيرة متعلقة بخطر الحرائق في لوس أنجلوس.

وقال روغان في مقطع انتشر بشكل كبير على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الأيام الماضية: "كنت أقدم برنامجا، والتقيت بخبير حرائق، أخبرني بأنه سيأتي يوم ما، ستضرب به الرياح بشكل معين، ولن نستطيع إيقاف النيران أبدا".
 
 
وأضاف: "عندها ستحرق ألسنة اللهب المدينة بأكملها، حتى تصل المحيط، والأمر مسألة وقت لا أكثر، وجميع الخبراء يعلمون ذلك".

وقال روغان بذهول: "سألته حينها هل ستحرق الحرائق المدينة بأكملها؟ فأجاب.. نعم".

واعتبر الكثيرون أن خبير الحرائق هذا، تنبأ بما يحصل في لوس أنجلوس.

وانتشرت فيديوهات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر الرياح العاتية وهي تنشر الحرائق في المباني بمدينة لوس أنجلوس. (روسيا اليوم)

