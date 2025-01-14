Advertisement

صحة

تفاصيل تكشف للمرة الأولى.. ما جديد كيت ميدلتون مع مرض "السرطان"؟

Lebanon 24
14-01-2025 | 16:46
A-
A+
Doc-P-1306163-638724954030804679.png
Doc-P-1306163-638724954030804679.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
كشفت كيت ميدلتون، أميرة ويلز اليوم الثلاثاء، إنها في مرحلة الشفاء من مرض السرطان الذي تعاني منه، وذلك بعد زيارة للمستشفى الذي تلقت فيه العلاج في وقت سابق من العام الجاري.

وأعربت الأميرة، في منشور على منصة "إكس"، عن شكرها العميق لأولئك الذين ساعدوها وزوجها الأمير ويليام.

وكتبت "لم يكن بمقدورنا أن نطلب أكثر من ذلك .. فما تلقيناه من رعاية ونصيحة خلال فترتي كمريضة كانتا من قبيل الاستثناء".

وأضافت "كما يعرف أي شخص مر بتشخيص السرطان، يستغرق الأمر وقتا للتكيف مع الوضع الجديد. ومع ذلك، أنا أتطلع إلى سنة مليئة بالإنجازات".

وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يتم فيها التأكيد على أن الأميرة في مرحلة الشفاء من السرطان.

وخضعت أميرة ويلز، لعملية جراحية كبيرة في البطن في يناير الماضي كشفت عن وجود ورم سرطاني، وهي تتلقى العلاج منذ ذلك الحين.


Advertisement

عربي-دولي

صحة

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
16:54 | 2025-01-14
16:36 | 2025-01-14
16:35 | 2025-01-14
16:29 | 2025-01-14
16:17 | 2025-01-14
16:12 | 2025-01-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24