Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. هدية غريبة من الرئيس الأرجنتيني لإيلون ماسك

Lebanon 24
21-02-2025 | 04:01
A-
A+
Doc-P-1323575-638757329863704017.png
Doc-P-1323575-638757329863704017.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أهدى رئيس الأرجنتين خافيير ميلي منشاراً كهربائياً إلى رئيس إدارة كفاءة الحكومة الأمريكية إيلون ماسك الذي وصف الهدية بأنها "سلاح ضد البيروقراطية" في الولايات المتحدة.

وخلال كلمة ماسك في مؤتمر العمل السياسي المحافظ، صعد ميلي إلى المنصة وهو يحمل منشاراً كهربائياً وسلمه إلى ماسك، الذي أخذه وشكر ميلي وصافحه.

ثم رفع ماسك الأداة عالياً فوق رأسه وصاح ملوحاً بها: "هذا منشار كهربائي لمحاربة البيروقراطية.
Advertisement

وأصبح المنشار الكهربائي الرمز الرئيسي لحملة ميلي الانتخابية التي أوصلته إلى سدة الرئاسة في 10  كانون الأول 2023. (24)

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:54 | 2025-02-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:18 | 2025-02-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:10 | 2025-02-21 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:03 | 2025-02-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:30 | 2025-02-21 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
05:30 | 2025-02-21
05:22 | 2025-02-21
04:52 | 2025-02-21
04:23 | 2025-02-21
04:02 | 2025-02-21
03:47 | 2025-02-21
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24