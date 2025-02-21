بالفيديو.. هدية غريبة من الرئيس الأرجنتيني لإيلون ماسك

This is one of the richest & most powerful people in the world & the President of Argentina.
An anarcho capitalist & Elon Musk with a “chainsaw for bureaucracy”… despite Musk being one of the largest recipients of state subsidies.
I'm expected to take this seriously?
— Kusum Wijetilleke (@KusumW) February 21, 2025
