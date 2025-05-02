Advertisement

عربي-دولي

استعدادات في الفاتيكان.. تثبيت "مدخنة اختيار البابا" فوق سطح كنيسة سيستين

Lebanon 24
02-05-2025 | 04:51
ثبت رجال الإطفاء، اليوم الجمعة، مدخنة فوق سطح كنيسة سيستين التي سوف تشير إلى انتخاب خلف جديد للبابا فرنسيس بانبعاث الدخان منها.

وشوهد رجال الإطفاء في الفاتيكان على سطح كنيسة سيستين وهم يثبتون المدخنة، وهي لحظة رئيسية في الاستعداد للاجتماع السري الذي يقام الأربعاء المقبل.
 
وبعد كل جولتين من التصويت في كنيسة سيستين، يتم حرق أوراق اقتراع الكرادلة في فرن خاص لتشير إلى النتيجة للعالم الخارجي.

وفي حال لم يتم اختيار أي بابا، تُخلط بطاقات الاقتراع مع خراطيش تحتوي على بيركلورات البوتاسيوم والأنثراسين (أحد مكونات قطران الفحم) والكبريت لإنتاج دخان أسود.

لكن إذا كان هناك فائز، يتم خلط بطاقات الاقتراع المحترقة مع كلورات البوتاسيوم واللاكتوز وراتنغ الكلوروفورم، لإنتاج الدخان الأبيض.(سكاي نيوز)
 
