مبعوث ترامب يوبخ ميدفيديف! (صورة)

Stoking fears of WW III is an unfortunate, reckless comment by @MedvedevRussiaE and unfitting of a world power. President trump @POTUS is working to stop this war and end the killing. We await receipt of RU Memorandum (Term Sheet) that you promised a week ago. Cease fire now. https://t.co/Mq2NxLyw2V
— Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) May 27, 2025
