عربي-دولي

مبعوث ترامب يوبخ ميدفيديف! (صورة)

Lebanon 24
28-05-2025 | 04:42
Doc-P-1366988-638840294203729396.jpg
Doc-P-1366988-638840294203729396.jpg photos 0
قام مبعوث الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب كيث كيلوج بتوبيخ مسؤول روسي كبير لإثارته مخاوف من نشوب حرب عالمية ثالثة ، بعدما حذر ترامب من أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين "يلعب بالنار" فيما يتعلق بجهود وقف إطلاق النار.

ففي تغريدة على حسابه في إكس، شارك المبعوث الأميركي اليوم الأربعاء منشورا لنائب رئيس مجلس الأمن الروسي ديمتري ميدفيديف، واصفا تصريحاته بالمتهورة والمؤسفة. وكتب قائلاً: "إثارة مخاوف من حرب عالمية ثالثة تعليق مؤسف ومتهور... وغير مناسب لقوة عالمية".

"ورقة الشروط"
كما أضاف أن "الرئيس الأميركي يعمل على وقف هذه الحرب وإنهاء القتل"، في إشارة إلى الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية المستمرة منذ شباط 2022.
 
إلى ذلك، أوضح أن واشنطن تنتظر استلام مذكرة (ورقة الشروط) وعدت بها روسيا قبل أسبوع. وختم قائلاً "أوقفوا إطلاق النار الآن".

اقتراح من زيلينسكي
بدوره، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي لاحقا أن بلاده لا تزال تنتظر تلقي مذكرة السلام التي تحدثت عنها موسكو. واقترح زيلينسكي عقد لقاء ثلاثي مع ترامب وبوتين.

كما أعلن في الوقت عينه أن روسيا تحشد 50 ألف جندي عند الجبهة في سومي.

وكان ميدفيديف، وهو رئيس سابق لروسيا، رفض انتقادات ترامب التي اعتبر فيها أن الرئيس الروسي يلعب بالنار. وكتب بالإنجليزية على منصة إكس "بخصوص تصريحات ترامب حول أن بوتين يلعب بالنار وإمكانية حدوث أمور سيئة حقا لروسيا. لا أعرف سوى شيء واحد سيئ حقا، حرب عالمية ثالثة. آمل أن يفهم ترامب هذا!".

يشار إلى أن العلاقات بين الرئيس الأميركي ونظيره الروسي كانت شهدت مؤخرا تغيرات ملحوظة، إذ تصاعدت انتقادات ترامب لسيد الكرملين على الرغم من تأكيده سابقا أن بوتين يريد السلام.(العربية)
 
