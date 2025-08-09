مشاهد مرعبة... إنهيار "تلفريك" وركاب معلقون! (فيديو)

Nalchik, Russia ❗
Briefly about the state of the country.
Today a cable car broke in Nalchik. 10 people were injured! The height of the fall of people from the cable car is 4-7 meters. The cable car transports tourists to Mount Malaya Kizilovka. The evacuation of people stuck… pic.twitter.com/VF1hG8ucgt
— LX (@LXSummer1) August 8, 2025
