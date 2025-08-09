Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مشاهد مرعبة... إنهيار "تلفريك" وركاب معلقون! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-08-2025 | 10:13
A-
A+
Doc-P-1402774-638903566471211330.jpg
Doc-P-1402774-638903566471211330.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أُصيب أكثر من 12 شخصاً أحدهم في حالة حرجة، بعدما انهار "تلفريك" سياحي في منتجع نالتشيك الجبلي في منطقة كاباردينو-بلقاريا الروسية.
 
 
وبقي الركّاب معلّقين فوق غابة كثيفة، بينما سقط آخرون في بحيرة وعلى الأرض. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement


مواضيع ذات صلة
مشاهد مُرعبة... طائرة تحترق في الجوّ بعد دقائق من إقلاعها! (فيديو)
lebanon 24
09/08/2025 18:11:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
النائب بلال الحشيمي: لقد شاهدنا في الأيام الماضية مشاهد مرعبة مسلّحون في شوارع بيروت وهناك من يطالب بنزع أرواح من يطالبون بتسليم السلاح
lebanon 24
09/08/2025 18:11:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
لحظات مُرعبة.. حوت يُطيح بامرأة من قاربها (فيديو)
lebanon 24
09/08/2025 18:11:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"رويترز" عن الشرطة الهندية: ارتفاع عدد ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة الركاب إلى 290 قتيلاً
lebanon 24
09/08/2025 18:11:57 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2025-08-09
10:40 | 2025-08-09
10:30 | 2025-08-09
10:23 | 2025-08-09
09:47 | 2025-08-09
09:14 | 2025-08-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24