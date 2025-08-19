تزامنا مع تحذيرات إسرائيلية.. رصد طائرة عسكرية صينية قرب السواحل المصرية

🇨🇳 👀 China Air Force spotted operating in the Mediterranean Sea again. Interesting ..
Xi'an YY-20 Tanker aircraft reg 20543 hex 7A444F, likely took off from Cairo West Base, Egypt 🇪🇬 https://t.co/hE6k2P2kk6 pic.twitter.com/JvGJcKkHn6
— MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) August 16, 2025
