Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تزامنا مع تحذيرات إسرائيلية.. رصد طائرة عسكرية صينية قرب السواحل المصرية

Lebanon 24
19-08-2025 | 10:39
A-
A+
Doc-P-1406566-638912221532518666.jpeg
Doc-P-1406566-638912221532518666.jpeg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
تداول نشطاء موقع التدوينات القصيرة "إكس" صورا لنشاط غير اعتيادي للقوات الجوية الصينية في البحر المتوسط.
 
ووفقا للصور المنتشرة وموقع الدفاع العربي شوهدت طائرة التزويد بالوقود Xi’an YY-20 التابعة لسلاح الجو الشعبي الصيني (PLAAF) تحمل الرقم التسلسلي 20543 hex 7A444F، على الأرجح بعد إقلاعها من قاعدة غرب القاهرة الجوية في مصر. (روسيا اليوم) 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
الطيران الإسرائيلي يحلق في أجواء صور تزامنا مع اقامة المجالس العاشورائية
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:37:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الجيش أقفل اوتستراد ⁧‫رياق - بعلبك بالآليات العسكرية تزامناً مع بدء الوققات الاحتجاجية لمناصري حزب الله
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:37:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"حزام ناري" إسرائيلي من الجنوب إلى البقاع تزامنا مع وصول برّاك
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:37:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
طائرة إسرائيلية تستهدف موقعا لتجمع مقاتلي العشائر قرب قرية عريقة في ريف السويداء الشمالي (سكاي نيوز)
lebanon 24
19/08/2025 20:37:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:15 | 2025-08-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2025-08-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2025-08-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:55 | 2025-08-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:07 | 2025-08-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
13:15 | 2025-08-19
13:00 | 2025-08-19
13:00 | 2025-08-19
12:55 | 2025-08-19
12:07 | 2025-08-19
12:00 | 2025-08-19
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24