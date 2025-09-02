Advertisement

عربي-دولي

غموض في البيت الأبيض: فيديو يثير الجدل وترامب يرد

Lebanon 24
02-09-2025 | 16:22
أثار مقطع فيديو غامض، انتشر على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ضجة كبيرة بعدما ظهر فيه شخص مجهول يرمي جسماً أشبه بكيس أسود من نافذة في الطابق العلوي للبيت الأبيض. الفيديو، الذي نشره حساب على "إنستغرام" قبل أن يتناقله الآلاف، لم يتضمن أي تفاصيل حول توقيت تصويره، ما فتح الباب أمام سيل من التكهنات والسيناريوهات.

وأكد البيت الأبيض لصحيفة ديلي ميل أن المقطع حديث، موضحاً أنّ ما جرى لا يعدو كونه "أعمال صيانة روتينية"، حيث قام أحد المقاولين برمي جسم من النافذة بينما كان الرئيس دونالد ترامب خارج المقر الرئاسي.

ترامب نفسه ردّ على موجة الشائعات التي أثارها الفيديو، خصوصاً تلك المتعلقة بصحته وغيابه الملحوظ عن الظهور العلني خلال عطلة عيد العمال. ففي منشور على منصته "تروث سوشيال"، كتب: "أنا بخير تماماً.. ولم أشعر يوماً أنني أفضل مما أنا عليه الآن"، في محاولة لوقف الجدل المتنامي.
 
وخلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، قضى ترامب معظم وقته في ملعب الغولف الخاص به في ستيرلينغ بولاية فيرجينيا، بينما لم يتضح مكان وجود السيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترامب، التي تقضي عادة معظم وقتها في نيويورك مع ابنها بارون. غيابها عزز التكهنات الطريفة على الإنترنت حول احتمال ضلوعها في الحادثة، رغم أن البيت الأبيض لم يشر إلى أي دور لها.

عدد من المعلقين رأى في الفيديو حادثاً غير عادي يستدعي توضيحات أكبر من الجهات الأمنية، خصوصاً جهاز الخدمة السرية المسؤول عن حماية البيت الأبيض. في المقابل، اعتبر آخرون أن الأمر لا يتعدى التخلص من القمامة أو مخلفات الصيانة.

وعندما عُرض الفيديو على ترامب داخل البيت الأبيض من قبل مراسل "فوكس نيوز"، أجاب الرئيس الأميركي ساخراً: "من المرجح أن يكون هذا فيديو مولد بالذكاء الاصطناعي".
 
