عربي-دولي

قريب من لبنان... صورٌ تكشف ما تقوم به إسرائيل في مفاعل نوويّ

Lebanon 24
03-09-2025 | 08:30
قال خبراء لوكالة "أسوشيتد برس"، إنّ صور أقمار صناعية جديدة كشفت أنّ إسرائيل تُكثّف أعمال البناء في منشأة رئيسية قرب مدينة ديمونة في صحراء النقب.
 
وأضافوا أنّ المبنى قيد الإنشاء قد يكون مفاعلاً نووياً جديداً، أو منشأة لتجميع الأسلحة النووية.

وبحسب "أسوشيتد برس"، تظهر الصور الملتقطة في 5 تموز الماضي، أعمال بناء واسعة تشمل جدران خرسانية سميكة وأدواراً متعددة تحت الأرض، إضافة إلى وجود رافعات ضخمة في الموقع. 

وأشارت التحليلات إلى أن المنشأة تقع بجوار المفاعل القديم، في مركز شيمون بيريز للأبحاث النووية، الذي دخل الخدمة منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي، ويحتاج إلى تحديث أو استبدال.

ويرى 3 من الخبراء أن حجم ومساحة المبنى الجديد، يشيران إلى أنه مفاعل ماء ثقيل يمكن أن يُنتج البلوتونيوم، وهو مادة أساسية لتصنيع الأسلحة النووية.
 
في المقابل، اعتبر 4 آخرون أن المبنى قد يكون مرتبطاً بإنشاء منشأة جديدة لتجميع الرؤوس النووية. (الامارات 24)
 
