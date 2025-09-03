قريب من لبنان... صورٌ تكشف ما تقوم به إسرائيل في مفاعل نوويّ

Satellite images show intensified construction at Israel’s secretive Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona, long suspected to be tied to its nuclear weapons program.
Experts say it could be a new heavy water reactor for plutonium production or even a warhead… pic.twitter.com/HYlXlSVZcN
— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 3, 2025
Satellite images show intensified construction at Israel’s secretive Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona, long suspected to be tied to its nuclear weapons program.
Experts say it could be a new heavy water reactor for plutonium production or even a warhead… pic.twitter.com/HYlXlSVZcN