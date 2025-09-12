Advertisement

بالفيديو: هاكر يخترق هاتف وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي

12-09-2025 | 00:29
تمكّن هاكر تركي من إجراء مكالمة فيديو قصيرة مع وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس بعد اختراق رقم هاتفه، حيث أجاب الوزير على الاتصال قبل أن يُغلقه سريعًا عقب تعرضه للشتم.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، نشر المخترق مقطعًا مقتضبًا وصورة لكاتس على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، في خطوة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا.
 
كاتس أكد لاحقًا في تغريدة على منصة إكس وقوع الحادثة، موضحًا أن "عصابات منظمة من دول مختلفة" تتصل بهاتفه غير السري، وتترك رسائل تتضمن تهديدات وكراهية. وأضاف أنه رغم هذه المحاولات، سيواصل "إصدار الأوامر للقضاء على قادة التنظيمات الإرهابية"، على حد تعبيره. (العربية)
