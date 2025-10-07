Advertisement

عربي-دولي

انفجارات وحريق.. ماذا يجري في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
07-10-2025 | 07:50
شهدت العاصمة الفرنسية باريس عدة انفجارات قبل أن تندلع النيران في شاحنة قرب مكتب رئاسة الوزراء، وذلك بعد يوم واحد فقط من استقالة رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو.

وأفاد شهود عيان بسماع ثلاثة انفجارات بالقرب من فندق ماتينيون، حيث كان من المقرر أن يعقد لوكورنو سلسلة اجتماعات بعد استقالته، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة "لو باريزيان".

وأظهرت الصور شاحنة تلتهمها النيران بينما تعمل فرق الطوارئ على السيطرة على الحريق، الذي اقتصر على الشاحنة دون أن يمتد إلى المباني المجاورة، وفق وسائل الإعلام المحلية.
 
 
ولم تتضح بعد أسباب الانفجارات أو الحريق، لكن أحد رجال الإطفاء أوضح للصحفيين أن النيران قد تكون اندلعت نتيجة خلل ميكانيكي في معدات الشركة. وأظهرت الصور المتداولة أن الشاحنة تابعة لشركة متخصصة في الإضاءة العامة.

أغلقت السلطات شارع فارين بالكامل ونشرت عناصر الشرطة لمنع مرور السيارات والمارة إلى المنطقة، وسط استمرار التحقيقات لمعرفة ملابسات الحادث.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد يوم واحد فقط من استقالة لوكورنو، التي جاءت بعد 27 يوماً فقط على توليه منصب رئيس الوزراء، وكان من المقرر أن يلقي بيانه العام أمام الجمعية الوطنية اليوم الثلاثاء.
