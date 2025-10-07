انفجارات وحريق.. ماذا يجري في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس؟ (فيديو)

Explosions were heard near France’s prime minister’s offices on Rue de Varenne after a van caught fire.
Firefighters say small aerosol canisters inside the vehicle caused the blasts.
No injuries were reported and the blaze was quickly contained. #Paris #France pic.twitter.com/owfyFxDWZm
— BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) October 7, 2025
