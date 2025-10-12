Advertisement

بالفيديو والصور: تحطم مروحية بكاليفورنيا وإصابة خمسة أشخاص

Lebanon 24
12-10-2025 | 02:52
أفادت شبكة "سي بي إس" الأميركية بأن مروحية تحطمت مساء السبت على شاطئ هنتنغتون بيتش المزدحم في ولاية كاليفورنيا، ما أسفر عن إصابة خمسة أشخاص.
 
وأوضحت الشرطة المحلية أن المروحية كانت على متنها شخصان نجحا في الخروج بسلام، فيما أُصيب ثلاثة من المارة على الأرض ونُقلوا جميعًا إلى المستشفى، دون الكشف بعد عن حالتهم الصحية.
 
 
وبحسب التقارير، وقع الحادث نحو الساعة الثانية بعد الظهر بالتوقيت المحلي، عندما بدأت المروحية بالهبوط تدريجيًا نحو صف من الأشجار، قبل أن ترتفع فجأة وتفقد السيطرة نتيجة توقف المروحة الخلفية عن العمل، ما أدى إلى دورانها جانبياً وسقوطها على الرمال. وأسهمت أشجار النخيل في تخفيف قوة الارتطام، إلا أن إحدى الأشجار انكسرت وسقطت فوق المروحية.

وأشارت دورية الطرق السريعة في كاليفورنيا إلى أن الحادث وقع بالقرب من فعالية Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast السنوية، والتي تُعرض فيها السيارات والمروحيات أمام منتجع ووترفرونت بيتش، وكان من المقرر أن تنطلق في الثاني عشر من تشرين الأول الجاري.
 
 
 
كما تضمن الحدث عرضًا خاصًا لهبوط المروحيات على سطح مطعم Offshore9 Rooftop Lounge، دون أن يتضح ما إذا كانت المروحية المتضررة مشاركة في هذا العرض.
