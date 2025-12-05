Advertisement

عربي-دولي

خلال استقباله بوتين.. رئيس وزراء الهند يكسر بروتوكولا رسمياً (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-12-2025 | 04:18
A-
A+
Doc-P-1451115-639005303555720172.jpg
Doc-P-1451115-639005303555720172.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
قبيل انعقاد القمة السنوية الـ23 بين الهند وروسيا، كسر رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي البروتوكول الرسمي واستقبل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين شخصيًا عند وصوله إلى مطار نيودلهي. 
 
Advertisement
 
وتأتي القمة الروسية الهندية الثالثة والعشرون في لحظة محورية حيث تسعى الولايات المتحدة للضغط من أجل اتفاق سلام في أوكرانيا، بينما تسعى للتعاون العالمي.

وستختبر هذه المحادثات جهود نيودلهي لتحقيق التوازن في العلاقات مع موسكو وواشنطن مع استمرار الحرب في أوكرانيا لما يقرب من أربع سنوات.

واستقبل مودي بوتين في مطار نيودلهي، أمس الخميس، حيث عانق مودي الزعيم الزائر عناقا حارا وصافحه بقوة وحماس صديق قديم.

ووفقا لمسؤولين هنود مشاركين في الإعداد للقمة، تشمل أجندة المحادثات الدفاع والطاقة وتنقل العمالة.


مواضيع ذات صلة
وصول الرئيس بوتين إلى الهند في زيارة دولة تستغرق يومين
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:04:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بوتين يستكمل زيارته الرسمية للهند
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:04:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رئيس وزراء الهند: ندعم كل جهود تسوية الصراع بأوكرانيا
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:04:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رئيس وزراء الهند: اتفاق مع روسيا على زيادة التعاون الاقتصادي حتى عام 2030
lebanon 24
05/12/2025 14:04:25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين

الولايات المتحدة

فلاديمير بوتين

الرئيس الروسي

فلاديمير بوتي

فلاديمير

أوكرانيا

واشنطن

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:22 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:30 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:22 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:30 | 2025-12-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:11 | 2025-12-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
07:02 | 2025-12-05
07:00 | 2025-12-05
06:44 | 2025-12-05
06:22 | 2025-12-05
05:44 | 2025-12-05
05:30 | 2025-12-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24