خلال استقباله بوتين.. رئيس وزراء الهند يكسر بروتوكولا رسمياً (فيديو)

🚨⚡️BREAKING AND UNUSUAL
Modi Breaks Protocol! 🇮🇳🇷🇺🔥
Indian Prime Minister Modi deviates from protocol and welcomes President Vladimir Putin at the airplane stairs in New Delhi with an embrace and the red carpet.
The Kremlin:
"Modi's surprise decision to meet Putin at the… pic.twitter.com/JTs6cGrDqN
— RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) December 4, 2025
🚨⚡️BREAKING AND UNUSUAL
Modi Breaks Protocol! 🇮🇳🇷🇺🔥
Indian Prime Minister Modi deviates from protocol and welcomes President Vladimir Putin at the airplane stairs in New Delhi with an embrace and the red carpet.
The Kremlin:
"Modi's surprise decision to meet Putin at the… pic.twitter.com/JTs6cGrDqN