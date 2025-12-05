Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قانون "الحظر الإسرائيلي" لم ينجح… المجتمع الدولي يجدد ثقته "بالأونروا"

Lebanon 24
05-12-2025 | 16:21
جددت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، مساء اليوم الجمعة، ولاية وكالة غوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا) لمدة ثلاث سنوات، وبأغلبية ساحقة بلغت 151 دولة مقابل 10 دول عارضت القرار.

ورحّب المفوض العام للأونروا فيليب لازاريني بالتصويت، قائلاً إن التجديد "يعكس تضامناً واسعاً من مختلف أنحاء العالم مع لاجئي فلسطين، ويؤكد مسؤولية المجتمع الدولي تجاه احتياجاتهم الإنسانية والتنموية، إلى حين التوصل إلى حل عادل ودائم لمعاناتهم".
 
وشدد لازاريني على ضرورة ترجمة الدعم السياسي إلى التزام مالي فعلي يضمن للوكالة الاستمرار في تنفيذ مهامها دون انقطاع، مؤكداً أن اللاجئين ما زالوا لاجئين "لأن الحل السياسي غائب"، وأن الاستثمار في السلام هو السبيل لإنهاء وضع كان من المفترض أن يكون مؤقتاً.
 
ويأتي التجديد في ظل ما وصفته الوكالة بأنه تهديد وجودي غير مسبوق، نتيجة الضغوط المالية الهائلة وتزايد الاحتياجات الإنسانية، خصوصاً بعد اتساع نطاق الأزمة بين اللاجئين الفلسطينيين.

تأسست الأونروا عام 1949، وبدأت عملها في مايو/أيار 1950، كمنظمة دولية مخصصة لتقديم الإغاثة والحماية للاجئين الفلسطينيين الذين هجّروا عام 1948. وتوفر الوكالة خدمات التعليم والصحة والإغاثة الاجتماعية في مناطق عملياتها: الأردن، لبنان، سوريا، الضفة الغربية، وقطاع غزة، وتعتمد بشكل كامل على التبرعات الطوعية من الدول المانحة.

منذ حرب الإبادة الإسرائيلية في غزة عام 2023، تصاعدت الهجمات السياسية والإعلامية الإسرائيلية ضد الوكالة، وأقرّ الكنيست في 2024 قانونًا يحظر نشاط الأونروا داخل إسرائيل. كما جمّدت واشنطن ودول مانحة رئيسية تمويلها بذريعة “التحقيق في مزاعم أمنية” تتعلق ببعض موظفي الوكالة في هجوم السابع من أكتوبر.

ولا تزال الأونروا تلعب دورًا مركزيًا في تقديم الخدمات الحيوية للاجئين، من التعليم والرعاية الصحية إلى الإغاثة الاجتماعية وحماية الأطفال والبنية التحتية للمخيمات، إضافة إلى برامج التمويل الصغير والمساعدات الطارئة، في ظل غياب أي تقدم نحو حل نهائي لقضية اللاجئين الفلسطينيين.

(الجزيرة)
