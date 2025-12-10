تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
عربي-دولي

في هذه الدولة.. سحب 210 ألف شاحن متنقل بعد اندلاع حرائق!

Lebanon 24
10-12-2025 | 09:37
أعلنت السلطات الأميركية عن سحب أكثر من 210 آلاف شاحن متنقل (بنوك طاقة) من الأسواق بعد تسجيل حرائق في حوالي 12 جهازاً، وذلك تحسباً لأي مخاطر على سلامة المستهلكين.
 
وشملت عملية السحب شواحن طراز INIU BI-B41 بسعة 10000 مللي أمبير، المتوفرة باللونين الأسود والأزرق، والمزودة بشعار INIU وإضاءة LED على شكل بصمة مخلب في الجهة الأمامية. وقد بيعت هذه الوحدات عبر موقع "أمازون" بين آب 2021 ونيسان 2022 بسعر يقارب 18 دولاراً لكل وحدة.

وحذرت لجنة سلامة المنتجات الاستهلاكية الأميركية (CPSC) من أن البطاريات قد ترتفع حرارتها بشكل مفرط، ما قد يؤدي إلى اندلاع الحرائق وحدوث حروق. وذكرت شركة INIU تلقيها 15 بلاغاً عن ارتفاع حرارة الشواحن، بينها 11 حالة حريق، أسفرت عن ثلاث إصابات طفيفة وأضرار مادية تصل إلى نحو 400 ألف دولار.
 

يمكن للمستهلكين التحقق من الأجهزة المشمولة بالاستدعاء عبر الرقم التسلسلي المطبوع أسفل الجهاز، وتشمل الأرقام: 000G21، 000H21، 000I21، و000L21. وحثت اللجنة المستخدمين على التوقف فوراً عن استخدام هذه الشواحن واتباع تعليمات الشركة لإعادتها أو استبدالها. وأكدت INIU أن جميع بنوك الطاقة الأخرى من طرازاتها غير متأثرة وآمنة للاستخدام، وأن الاستدعاء جاء كإجراء احترازي للسلامة.

ونصحت الشركة بحفظ الشاحن في مكان بارد وجاف حتى التأكد من شمله بالاستدعاء، مشددة على أن بطاريات الليثيوم أيون تحتاج إلى معالجة خاصة ولا يجوز التخلص منها في القمامة العادية.

وفي سياق مشابه، سحبت شركة Anker في حزيران الماضي أكثر من مليون بطارية شحن محمولة، بما في ذلك طراز PowerCore 10000، بعد تلقي 19 بلاغاً عن حرائق وانفجارات، أسفرت عن إصابتين طفيفتين وحوادث أضرار بالممتلكات بقيمة تزيد على 60 ألف دولار، مشيرة إلى أن ارتفاع حرارة بطاريات الليثيوم قد يؤدي لانصهار المكونات البلاستيكية وانبعاث الدخان وحدوث الحرائق. (روسيا اليوم)
عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

