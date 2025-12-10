في هذه الدولة.. سحب 210 ألف شاحن متنقل بعد اندلاع حرائق!

#RECALL: About 210,000 INIU Power Banks; The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. Get full refund. https://t.co/sGpU2UFVjT pic.twitter.com/eb04y0aXyh
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 5, 2025
#RECALL: About 210,000 INIU Power Banks; The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. Get full refund. https://t.co/sGpU2UFVjT pic.twitter.com/eb04y0aXyh