جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
عربي-دولي

فيديوهات جديدة توثق بطولة زوجين خلال هجوم إطلاق النار في سيدني

Lebanon 24
16-12-2025 | 07:10
أظهرت مقاطع فيديو جديدة من حادثة إطلاق النار في مدينة سيدني الأسترالية، الأحد، بطولة زوجين حاولا انتزاع سلاح أحد المهاجمين قبل أن يطرحهما أرضا.

وبينت مقاطع فيديو انتشرت على نطاق واسع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الزوجين بوريس غورمان (69 عاما) وصوفيا غورمان (61 عاما)، وهما يحاولان إيقاف ساجد أكرم، في شارع كامبل بريدج في بوندي في المراحل الأولى من الهجوم الذي نفذه بمعية ابنه نافيد أكرم، وفقا لما نقلته صحيفة "الغارديان" البريطانية.

وظهر بوريس، الذي كان يرتدي قميصا أرجوانيا، وهو ينقض على ساجد فور خروجه من سيارته التي كانت مغطاة براية تنظيم "داعش" على الزجاج الأمامي.
وبدا أن بوريس دفع ساجد إلى الطريق وانتزع سلاحه من يده، فيما كانت زوجته صوفيا مشاركة أيضا في المواجهة.

وتمكن الزوجان من انتزاع سلاح ساجد للحظات، لكنه استرجعه وأرداهما قتيلين.

ونشرت هذه اللقطات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من قبل إحدى ساكنات سيدني بعدما التقطت كاميرا سيارتها المشهد بالصدفة.

كما بينت لقطات منفصلة التقطت بواسطة طائرة مسيرة الزوجين ممددين بلا حراك جنبا إلى جنب على الرصيف.

وأصدرت عائلة الزوجين بيانا بعد الحادث، أوضحت فيه أن بوريس كان ميكانيكيا متقاعدا، بينما كانت صوفيا تعمل في البريد الأسترالي، وكانا يستعدان للاحتفال بالذكرى الـ35 لزواجهما في يناير المقبل.

ويعد الزوجان من بين الضحايا الذين سقطوا في الهجوم الذي نفذه أب وابنه على شاطئ بوندي، واستهدف تجمعا يهوديا بمناسبة الاحتفال بعيد الأنوار "حانوكا". (سكاي نيوز)
