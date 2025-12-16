فيديوهات جديدة توثق بطولة زوجين خلال هجوم إطلاق النار في سيدني

Boris and Sofia Gurman have been identified as the heroic married couple who gave their lives rushing at one of the jihadist terrorists as he was exiting a vehicle with weapons in Bondi.
Dashcam footage shows Boris confronting one of the terrorists and briefly disarming him. It… pic.twitter.com/SpVKi47fn5
