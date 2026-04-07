بالفيديو... هبوط طائرة بشكلٍ إضطراريّ على طريق سريع وسط السيارات!

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Pennsylvania highway Saturday, snarling traffic on this holiday weekend.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the plane landed on I-78 eastbound on Saturday morning, and the pilot, a 65-year-old Michigan man, and the passenger, a… pic.twitter.com/QNugxyuxUS
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2026
A small plane made an emergency landing on a Pennsylvania highway Saturday, snarling traffic on this holiday weekend.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the plane landed on I-78 eastbound on Saturday morning, and the pilot, a 65-year-old Michigan man, and the passenger, a… pic.twitter.com/QNugxyuxUS