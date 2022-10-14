باريس هيلتون تروي لاول مرة تفاصيل تعرضها لإعتداء جنسي: طفولتي سرقت

I was abused at Provo Canyon School 20 years ago and I am so heartbroken to see uncovered security footage of a child being thrown to the ground. Click the link below to watch disturbing footage from the school where I was abused. https://t.co/AbvjMDm8db
— ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022
