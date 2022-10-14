Advertisement

باريس هيلتون تروي لاول مرة تفاصيل تعرضها لإعتداء جنسي: طفولتي سرقت

14-10-2022 | 05:00
روت النجمة العالمية باريس هيلتون لاول مرة تفاصيل تعرضها لإعتداء جنسي في طفولتها وخضوعها لفحوصات عنق الرحم من دون موافقتها، وتحديداً أثناء تواجدها في مدرسة داخليّة للمراهقين المضطربين في التسعينيات.
وقالت هيلتون: "في وقت متأخّر جدًّا من الليل –حوالي الثالثة أو الرابعة صباحًا – كانوا يأخذوني مع فتيات أخريات إلى غرفة. ويجرون لنا فحوصات طبيّة".

واضافت:"لم يفحصنا طبيب.  قام بذلك موظفان مختلفان، كانا يطلبان منّا الاستلقاء على طاولة ولا أعرف ما الذي كانا يفعلانه، لكن بالتأكيد ليسا طبيبين".

واكملت:"لقد كان الأمر مخيفاً حقّاً، حاولت تجاهله لسنوات عديدة. لكنّه يعود إلى ذاكرتي طوال الوقت. وبالنظر إلى الوراء كشخص بالغ، كان ذلك بالتأكيد اعتداءً جنسيّاً".

وعبر صفحتها الخاصة على تويتر قالت هيلتون عن هذه التجربة الصعبة: "محرومة من النوم وأخضع للعلاج. لم أفهم ما كان يحدث. أجبراني على الاستلقاء للخضوع لفحوصات عنق الرحم. بكيت وصرخت، واكتفيا بالقول اخرسي. اصمتي".
 

واضافت:"تكرّرت هذه تجربة في حياتي وفي حياة ناجيات أخريات. أبكي وأنا أكتب هذه الرسالة لأن لا أحد ينبغي أن يتعرّض للاعتداء الجنسيّ، وخاصة الأطفال. لقد سُرقت مني طفولتي وما زال هذا يحدث لأطفال أبرياء. الأمر يقتلني".

