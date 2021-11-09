تكنولوجيا وعلوم

مزاد على أول كمبيوتر أنتجته "آبل" وسعره قد يفوق مليون دولار

Lebanon 24
09-11-2021 | 23:00
طرح للبيع في مزاد يقام، الثلاثاء، في جنوب كاليفورنيا، جهاز كمبيوتر خشبي من طراز "آبل-1"، وهو أول حاسوب طرحته شركة التكنولوجيا في الأسواق عام 1976، ويمكن أن يصل سعره إلى أكثر من مليون دولار.

ولم تنتج  الشركة التي أسسها ستيف فوزنياك وستيف جوبز سوى 200 جهاز "آبل-1"، جمعت كلها يدويا عند جوبز، وبيع معظمها في ذلك الوقت مقابل 666,66 دولارا.

وقدرت قيمة النسخة المعروضة في المزاد العلني في دار "جون موران" للمزادات في مونروفيا، بالقرب من لوس أنجلوس، بما يراوح بين 400 ألف و600 ألف دولار، لكنها قد تباع بأكثر من ذلك، على ما يتوقع  متخصصون.
 
 
 
وبيع جهاز "آبل-1" كان لا يزال صالحا للعمل بأكثر من 900 ألف دولار عام 2014، في مزاد أقامته دار "بونهامز".

وقال الخبير كوري كوهين لصحيفة "لوس أنجلوس تايمز" إن 60 جهاز "آبل-1" أحصيت حتى اليوم، لكن 20 منها فحسب، بينها ذلك الذي تطرحه دار "جون موران"، لا تزال تعمل.

وما يزيد في فرادة هذا الكمبيوتر، أن علبته مصنوعة من خشب الكوا من جزر هاواي، وهو واحد من ستة أجهزة فحسب مزودة بهذا النوع من الخشب، بحسب كتيب دار المزادات.
