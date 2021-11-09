مزاد على أول كمبيوتر أنتجته "آبل" وسعره قد يفوق مليون دولار

Have you seen it yet? An article featuring The "Chaffey College" Apple-1 was on the cover of the Los Angeles Times Calendar section. Be sure to read the article! https://t.co/8Ge1BPY66t #Apple #appleone #auction #johnmoranauctioneers #tec #investment #siliconvalley #technology
— John Moran Auctioneers (@JohnMoranInc) November 8, 2021
Have you seen it yet? An article featuring The "Chaffey College" Apple-1 was on the cover of the Los Angeles Times Calendar section. Be sure to read the article! https://t.co/8Ge1BPY66t #Apple #appleone #auction #johnmoranauctioneers #tec #investment #siliconvalley #technology