ترامب: المعطيات المتوفرة عن التزوير تكفي لتغيير نتائج الانتخابات

Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020
