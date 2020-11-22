عربي-دولي

ترامب: المعطيات المتوفرة عن التزوير تكفي لتغيير نتائج الانتخابات

Lebanon 24
22-11-2020 | 07:45
أكّد الرئيس الأميركي المنتهية ولايته، دونالد ترامب، أنّ المعطيات المتوفرة لديه عن التزوير تكفي لتغيير نتائج التصويت في4 ولايات، وبالتالي نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية في كل البلاد.

وأضاف ترامب، في تغريدة على "تويتر" أمس السبت: "لماذا يستعجل (المرشح الانتخابي الديمقراطي) جو بايدن، لتشكيل الحكومة عندما كشف المحققون الذين يعملون لصالحي مئات الآلاف من الأصوات المزورة، وهو ما يكفي لتغيير (النتائج) على الأقل في أربع ولايات، وهذا يكفي في النهاية ويزيد للفوز في الانتخابات".

وتابع ترامب: "نأمل أن تجد المحاكم و/ أو المشرعون، الشجاعة لفعل ما هو مطلوب لضمان نزاهة الانتخابات والولايات المتحدة. العالم يراقب!".
 


يذكر أنّ الانتخابات الرئاسية في الولايات المتحدة جرت يوم 3 تشرين الثاني، ووفقا لوسائل الإعلام الأميركية الرئيسية، فقد فاز فيها المرشح الديمقراطي جو بايدن.
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
