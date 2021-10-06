عربي-دولي

إصابات في إطلاق نار بمدرسة ثانوية في تكساس

06-10-2021 | 13:40
أصيب أربعة طلاب في حادثة إطلاق نار، الأربعاء، في مدرسة ثانوية تيمبرفيو في مقاطعة أرلينغتون بولاية تكساس الأميركية.

وقالت السلطات إن المشتبه به، طالب يبلغ من العمر 18 عاما، وقد هرب من مكان الحادث، حيث يتم البحث عنه، بحسب شبكة "أيه بي سي نيوز".

وأشارت الشرطة إلى أن اثنين من الضحايا أصيبا بطلقات نارية، فيما نقل ثلاث من مجمل الضحايا الأربعة إلى المستشفى.
 
 
وقالت الشرطة في تغريدة إن المشتبه به هو تيموثي جورج سيمبكينز، وهو يبلغ من العمر 18 عاما، قد فر من مكان الحادث وهو يقود مركبة.

وذكرت الشرطة أن هذا ليس بعمل عشوائي، إذ كان قد تشاجر تيموثي مع أحد الضحايا قبل أن يشهر سلاحه ويطلق النار.
المصدر: الحرة
